Stop the biting. Strategies for winning the insect wars

Those rains that green up the lawns, leaf out the forests, and put gardens in bloom also nurture legions of biting insects.
It can be tough to enjoy the outdoors when being terrorized, however, we don’t have to become blood donors to the bug world. There’s things that can be done.
Shaded areas, especially near standing water, are mosquitoes’ favored habitat, but if the air is still, they’ll be almost anywhere except offshore over open water. Unless it is cool, mosquitoes will be most active at dawn, dusk, and into the night. Because they are not great fliers, just putting yourself where the wind is blowing will likely keep them away.
Fortunately mosquitoes are repelled and annihilated by products containing DEET, which is an acronym for a chemical whose scientific name is about as long as this description.
The higher the concentration of DEET the more effective it is. That should be taken as a cautionary note, since there are concerns about constant exposures of human skin to high doses. Regarding DEET, I offer the following recommendations:
1.Don’t use it unless there is a problem. Just because a place looks “mosquitoey,” wait until they bite before applying repellent.
2. Go light with the dosage. Use the cream or liquid and just put a couple drops on the back of your hand. Why the back of the hands? This keeps the chemical off your palms so you won’t taste it with your food. After rubbing the backs of your hands together, apply it to exposed skin. You will be surprised at how little is needed to stop the biting.
3. Aerosol repellent dispensers tend to be overused. Kids often apply it like spray paint. If, after putting it on, your skin is moist and has a sheen to it, you’ve overdone it.
4. As a first step,try spraying the tip of the bill of a baseball cap. That may offer enough protection so that you don’t need DEET on your face.
Mosquitoes may be repelled by DEET but these insects are attracted to perfumes, colognes, hair sprays, and lotions. It is best go into mosquito territory without wearing any beauty products.
About a dozen years ago the Thermacell Mosquito Repeller appeared. Here’s where I roll out a superlative. This is absolutely the best defense against mosquitoes, no-see-ums and black flies. Press the starter and a small butane cartridge heats up a mosquito repeller card and within minutes all bugs will be gone in an area about the size of a picnic table. I’ve used them in Alaska and the Canadian Bush during the peak of the bug season and it vanquished the winged biters.
The only time it’s not effective is if there is breeze that dissipates the vapors. Twenty-five dollars for a bug-free outdoor experience? Now that’s a bargain
Hordes of mosquitoes will quickly be forgotten if a serious black fly hatch is underway. Predominantly an early season phenomena, black flies are usually gone by mid-July.
Whereas mosquitoes favor dawn and dusk or overcast skies, black flies work the day-time shift, being especially industrious when it is sunny.
To thrive, they need moving water for breeding, which means you can expect to find them almost anywhere in the upper Midwest’s backcountry. Black flies are hoverers, often flying in tight circles just inches from your face. Not usually felt initially, hours later black fly bites will cause a painful itch.
Best protection from black flies comes using DEET on exposed skin and then sealing pathways to untreated surfaces by tucking pant legs in socks, using rubber bands or Velcro on sleeves and cinching a belt tightly around the waist. Nothing, however, can be done to keep them from pursuing their annoying habit of zooming about close to your head.
Sand flies, often known as “ankle biters,” are the only insects that have me cowed. DEET doesn’t faze them. When masses of them arrive, I just want to zip myself inside my tent or jump into the lake.
Even when I paddle out away from shore, some ride with me in the canoe or fly out to join us.
Their favorite target is the lower leg and they seem to like it even better if they can bite through a layer of cloth to reach your skin, especially around your ankles.
Heavier fabric does work, so when they are really active I have been known to don rain gear. Luckily they hatch in cycles so you can go from having them everywhere one day to being almost gone the next.
They love the Great Lakes as well as large inland bodies of water and are most prevalent along shoreline areas. When the barometer starts dropping signaling an approaching storm, they come at you full bore
The bane of summertime trail runners, deer flies match you stride for stride as they seek purchase on your scalp, neck, or back.
When you feel the sharp painful jab of a bite, your reflexive slap will likely squish the attacker often with a satisfying pop as your hand makes contact.
Identifying them is easy. Their black patterned wings distinguish them from other flies.
The annoying buzzing as they circle my head and the bee sting-like stab of painful bites used to convince me to surrender the woods to these flying invaders. I tried wearing DEET. That didn’t work. But then I discovered, DEERFLY PATCHES by TREDNOT.
Place one of these sticky patches on the back of your hat and the deer flies seem compelled to land on it and get stuck. It sounds implausible but it works.
When I finish a trail run, l might have several dozen flies stuck on the tape and I never am bitten. Some folks tuck a dryer cloth under their hat and that seems to repel the flies. Deer flies tend to swam around the head, so wearing a hat offers some protection.
Wearing bright colors like white, yellow or orange tends to attract fewer deer flies than clothing yourself in drab or dark colored fabrics.
The aptly named no-see-ums, sometimes referred to as midges, are less than 1/8th-inch long. You likely won’t see them but their tiny pin prick-like bites can’t be ignored.
Their bites cause a burning sensation and may leave a red welt, however, no-see-ums don’t spread pathogens causing human disease. Insect repellents with DEET are effective.
Rarely noticed during daytime, invisible swarms of no-see-ums may descend at dawn or dusk.
Standard mosquito netting may not stop them, but if a no-see-um proof densely woven mesh is used, most of the air may be kept out as well.
Not a great situation when you are trying to sleep on a hot night.
When insects, especially back flies and mosquitoes, are swarming, head nets will provide welcome relief. Every seasoned outdoorsman carries a couple head nets with him.
Smoke is a natural repellent. I used to fish with a guy who smoked cigars. This kept the bugs at bay, but isn’t much help if you’re not a smoker. If you can tolerate it, sitting on the smokey end of the campfire will leave you insect-free.
Insect pests are a part of every visit to the wilderness during the summer.
Being pro-active in taking precautions and having a positive attitude are the best ways to deal with biting insects.
If you don’t obsess about them and just enjoy your time in the back country, you’ll likely hardly know they are there.
