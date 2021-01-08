The longest — and craziest — high school football season in Michigan history has an end in sight.
We think.
We hope.
If the last 10 months have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected at a moment’s notice.
If all goes well, what started in August may finally be coming to an end on Jan. 23 when the final MHSAA football champions are crowned at Ford Field in Detroit.
We started and then stopped. Then started after Labor Day with a shortened six-game regular season, had some teams that couldn’t play because of positive COVID-19 tests and the ensuing contact tracing.
We reached the regional final round in the 11-player game and the state semifinals in the 8-player playoffs.
And then it came to a halt on Nov. 15 when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “paused‘ organized sports due to quickly rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the state.
We got a ray of hope on Dec. 18 when the MDHHS and MHSAA announced football could finish its playoffs as long as players and coaches were part of a pilot COVID-19 antigen testing program three times a week.
Practices resumed on Dec. 21 only to be stopped a day later because the health department didn’t make clear that a negative test result had to be achieved before any participant could resume.
Athletic directors and coaches across the state got the testing in program in place the following week and practices resumed Dec. 30-31.
And now, the games are set to resume on Saturday.
Yes, that’s high school football in January. In Michigan.
Schools have spent countless hours trying to get snow- and ice-covered fields in shape, especially if they have grass surfaces.
Mother Nature has done us a big favor by not dumping tons of snow or ice on us through the early part of winter and Saturday’s forecast is for temperatures in the low 30s with no precipitation.
That’s downright balmy for Jan. 9. State semifinals will be held at school sites on Jan. 16 for the 11-player postseason while the 8-player state finals will be held the same day at the Legacy Center in Brighton, an indoor complex.
Cadillac hosts Forest Hills Eastern in a Division 4 regional final while Marion makes the trek north and will face Powers North Central in an 8-player Division 2 semifinal at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
Limited spectators will be allowed at Cadillac’s game on Saturday. Each school will receive 125 tickets to be purchased by immediate family through the GoFan digital ticketing platform used earlier in the playoffs. No tickets will be made available to the public.
Marion and Powers North Central will not be allowed to have spectators in the Superior Dome, per Northern Michigan University COVID regulations.
All playoff games will be live-streamed through the subscription-based NFHS Network. Go to https://www.mhsaa.com/Sports/Football/2020-Finals for information on where to watch each game.
Following is a look at each of the two games involving local teams.
