Some good news, some bad news.
At this point.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, small sporting events are starting to feel the pinch and having to postpone or cancel outright.
Locally, the Cadillac Rotary Club's Stride for S.T.R.I.V.E 5k road race that's held on Memorial Day has been canceled, chairperson Audrey VanAlst said.
"We were just paying attention as things progressed and we decided not to do it," VanAlst said. "We knew we would be able to gather the resources we need as far as donations and participants."
The race had just six participants signed up as of this week.
VanAlst said the plan is to resume the event next year on May 31, 2021.
Another local event that's still on as planned is The Divide gravel bike race on Sunday, July 26.
The event — which is part of the Michigan Gravel Race Series — features a 19-mile race, a 34-mile race and a 50-mile race.
"The race is on as planned," organizer Jeff Harding said. "We have talked about a time-trial race to help distance the riders but last year, we had 250 riders and bakers like to draft off each other.
"I don't really know if that would make a difference."
The race is largely independent of needing donations because competitors pay to compete in the race. That may help it continue if government and health officials approve.
"It would probably be the governor canceling us with the health department being the spokespeople," Hading said.
Organizers of the Timber Beast Adventure Race in Evart did not return inquiries from the Cadillac Newsas to their status.
The event, which is a run/bike/canoe triathlon, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.