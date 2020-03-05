CADILLAC — You've no doubt heard patience is a virtue.
Players on Cadillac's girls basketball teams hear it every day from their coaching staff.
Yet, there are times when it doesn't quite sink in and the Vikings play too fast.
They did it for a half on Monday against Ludington and then again on Wednesday against Reed City.
Cadillac was still able to slow things down and put it together down the stretch to score a 48-23 win over the Coyotes in a Division 2 district semifinal.
The win sends the Vikings (21-1 overall) into Friday's title game against Big Rapids. The Cardinals (21-1) beat Benzie Central 57-43 on Wednesday.
Through more than 20 games of watching Cadillac, most opposing coaches are throwing any number of defenses at the Vikings with the aim of stopping shooters Makenna Bryant and Molly Anderson.
Some have had success while others haven't.
Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin and his team knows the junk defenses are coming and know how to work against them, it's just remembering that at game speed.
"We know we're going to see some typ of junk defense every time we go out," he said. "We've just got to slow down, run the offense and be patient.
"We have that discussion in practice every day. The motto for tonight was be calm and do things right. Our offense works against that type of defense if you're patient. Run hard screens, be patient, move the ball and you're going to find an open shoots. It might take 10 times but that's OK."
Reed City threw a triangle-and-two at Cadillac with its bigs down low for help defense if the Vikings drove to the basket and they had some success with it.
"We decided a couple of weeks ago that we were going triangle-and-two," Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. "We're not a zone school and never have been. After watching film and seeing how smoothly they run their pick-and-roll offense, they run it fast and we don't rotate very well in our man.
"We put our post on the bottom to help on the roller. We said let's contain Molly and Makenna as much as possible and I thought we did a decent job of that."
Reed City led 6-0 early and was up 6-5 after the first quarter.
That pace of play continued into the second quarter as the Coyotes maintained the lead and gained confidence.
"That was the surprising thing," Beilfuss said. "Looking up at the clock, the kids are buying into what we're doing. We're holding Cadillac. We know they can put the ball in the basket…there's no doubt."
The Vikings hit a couple of shots later in the second quarter and trailed 15-14 at halftime.
A three-point play by Anderson tied it for the first time at 17-all with just 44 seconds gone in the third quarter before she put her team up 18-17 on a free throw after a steal and a foul.
Anderson got another steal and got the ball to Emma McTaggart for a layup, giving Cadillac a 20-17 lead moments later.
Livi Meyer buried a 3-pointer with 5:00 to go in the third quarter to give Cadillac a 27-17 lead and some breathing room.
"Our girls are going to compete and fight," McLaurin said. "We'll get after it.
"Reed City had a great gameplan and their girls did the right thing.
I think the girls frustrated the shots weren't falling early so we try to score a bunch of points in one trip down. We finally hit a couple of shots and were able to ratchet up our defense."
That pressure defense helped Cadillac pad the lead and take the wind out of the Coyotes' sails.
"You could kind of see the wheels come off there in the third when we couldn't put the ball in the bucket," Beilfuss said. "The kids were whipped with how hard they had to work in the first half. We started to throw some lazy passes and we had some tired arms and legs."
Anderson paced Cadillac with 12 points while Bryant had 10 and Meyer eight.
MacKenzie Vandawater paced Reed City with six points while Demi Lodholtz, Paige Lofquist and Alison Duddles each had four.
