EVART — Evart overcame a rough start to beat Houghton Lake 52-22 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
The Wildcats struggled with their shooting in the first half but found a groove as the game wore on.
"We took good shots in the first half but nothing was falling," Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. "We had a really aggressive second half.
"The girls played well together as a team. Kyrah (Gray) had a nice game tonight and got some shots in the paint. She had some big free throws that gave us a spark, too."
Kyrah Gray paced Evart with 17 points , six rebounds, five assists and eight steals while Emma Dyer had 11 points and five assists. Addy Gray recorded eight points and seven rebounds while Ally Theunick added four points and seven steals.
The Wildcats are at Roscommon on Thursday.
