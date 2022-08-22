Strong start: McBain claims Leland Invite title

LELAND — That’s a good way to open the season.
McBain went 6-0 and claimed the title at the Leland Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Ramblers opened with pool-play wins over Plymouth Christian (25-23, 25-9); Troy Athens (14-25, 25-19, 15-11); and Battle Creek Harper Creek (25-18, 16-25, 15-8).
McBain beat Athens 25-18, 25-14 in the quarterfinals; beat host Leland 25-15, 25-12 in the semifinals and beat Harper Creek 25-16, 25-20 in the finals.
“Being the first tournament of the year, you never know how you quite stack up against some of these other teams,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We knew going into this tournament that we would have some tough competition but we also knew we could compete with these teams.
“I am really proud of how these girls worked to dig deep throughout a very long day. They showed some grit and determination, especially when we went three sets with Harper Creek and Athens in pool play. This was a good testing point for us. We saw some good things and some things we need to work on.”
Analiese Fredin dished out 89 assists, 16 kills, 30 digs, six blocks and 11 aces on 97 percent serving while Linde VanderVlucht had 29 kills, 18 blocks, 29 digs, three assists and four aces. Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 46 kills, nine blocks, 31 digs and three aces while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes added 30 kills, three blocks, three aces and 33 digs.
Morgan DeRuiter had 23 digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces on 91 percent serving while Karsyn Meyering added eight kills, four aces, 17 digs and three aces.
McBain competes at the Cadillac Invitational on Thursday.
LUDINGTON — Pine River went 1-2 and Reed City 0-3 in the season-opening Ludington Invitational.
The Bucks lost to the host Orioles 3-0; beat Reed City 2-1; and lost to Mason County Central 2-1.
“We spent this tournament working through many different rotations and working on finding the most consistent ones,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “Overall, this is not how we wanted our first tournament to go but we are confident that we will improve from here and look forward to our next competition date.”
Miriam Johnson paced Pine River with 17 kills while Alivia Martin added 12 kills. Alayna Nichols dished out 32 assists and 20 digs while Madi Sparks had 24 digs.
Reed City dropped a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 decision to Ludington before falling to Pine River 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 and Beaverton 19-25, 25-16, 15-5.
Kyleigh Weck had four aces, 27 kills, 21 digs and a block while Kenzie Shoemaker added a kill and eight digs.
Molly Bowman had seven aces, eight kills, an assist and 40 digs while Rachael VanSyckle had four aces, two kills, 62 assists and 26 digs.
Andie Bennett had two aces, five kills and 20 digs while Kendall Henry had three aces and 33 digs.
Christina Malackanich had three aces, 18 kills, an assist, 18 digs and a block while Emma Johnston added three kills and five digs.
PELLSTON — Manton opened its season by going 2-1-2 in the Pellston Invitational.
The Rangers split with Cheboygan 15-25, 25-21; split with Charlevoix 14-25, 25-22; and beat Central Lake 25-12, 25-18 in pool play.
They beat Pellston 25-5, 25-17 in the quarterfinals and lost to Cheboygan 17-25, 25-22, 15-8 in the semis.
“Our pool had some tough competition,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said.
“We struggled offensively against Charlevoix and Cheboygan initially but our defense kept us in games and gave us some important splits.
“Overall, I was very proud of how my team played over a very long day. They saw adversity and showed a lot of grit.”
Abbie Potter had 11 digs; Adriana Sackett 18 kills, four aces and 54 digs; Ashley Bredahl four kills, four aces, 70 assists and 24 digs; Bridgette Collins eight digs; Emma Ruppert 15 digs; Genevieve Alexander eight kills, an ace, two assists and 12 digs; Lauren Wilder 25 kills, three aces, 36 digs and a block; Leah Helsel 31 kills, nine aces, two assists, 53 digs and five blocks; Madison Schnitker a kill, two assists and two digs; Makayla Gowell an ace and four digs; and Morgan Shepler nine kills, six aces, 17 digs and a block.
Manton is at the Mason County Central Invitational on Tuesday.
MCBAIN — The Manton JV team won the Northern Michigan Christian Early Bird Invitational.
The Rangers swept NMC, Charlevoix, Mesick and Grand Traverse Academy before beating the host Comets 21-25, 25-15, 17-15 in the finals.
Kesley Harding had 11 assists, 16 aces and 11 kills; Matalyn LaFreniere 16 kills; Maggie Powers 21 assists and seven aces; Ava Traxler 11 kills and eight aces; Angela Porter seven kills; and Kira Riqueros five aces.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac got its girls’ swim season underway with a relay invitational at Ludington Saturday.
Top-three finishes included the 200-yard butterfly relay of Brie Leesch, Morgan Seelye, Kenna Booher and Averee Heuker and the 200 medley relay of Ella Boland, Katie Graham, Leesch and Booher.
Jazmin Devereaux (50 backstroke) and Jordan Sprik (50 freestyle) swam their first races while the 200 breastroke relay of Isabella Somerfield, Madison Penny, Allyson Tomaski and Peter Bohanon took fourth.
“I can’t imagine a better meet to start the season,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “The swims were impressive, the attitudes positive and the teamwork was amazing.”
