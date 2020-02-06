CADILLAC — The Cadillac hockey team is making improvements but the talents of a strong and fast Traverse City West team were too much for the Vikings Wednesday.
As a result, Cadillac lost the Big North Conference matchup, 7-3.
Cadillac coach Scott Graham said going into Wednesday's game they knew the Titans would come at them fast and strong. He also said if his team wanted to withstand the fast-paced play they would have to execute by doing things such as controlling the puck and keeping the Titans at the perimeter.
In the first period, Traverse City West scored a cluster of goals to go up 3-0. The Titans expanded the lead to 6-1 after the second period. Graham said as the game progressed his team improved. He also said you could see his team attempting to make the right plays but again the Titans were constantly playing fast and putting the pressure on the Vikings.
"We are seeing the development but when you are being rushed it makes things that much more difficult," he said.
Jack Schmittdiel scored the Vikings first goal in the second period from Fisher Moore and Bryan Farley. Moore scored Cadillac's second goal unassisted in the third period while Ian Lilly scored the Vikings third and final goal unassisted with about 20 seconds left in the game, according to Graham.
Cadillac goalie Nathan Moore faced 48 shots.
Cadillac travels to Alpena Friday.
