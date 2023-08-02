Suminski headed to Hope for football, maybe more

CADILLAC — Keenan Suminski wants to play football.
He’s also got some other interests and that played into his choices.
The recent Cadillac High School graduate is headed to Hope College this fall where he’ll play football and there’s a chance he might get to play baseball, as well.
Suminski is also a realist and knows there’s a better chance to play football rather than baseball simply because of the numbers games involved in the two sports.
“After talking with their baseball coach, I decided to play football first and then see what happens with baseball,” Suminski said. “I’m not sure about what’s at stake with baseball but it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility.”
Suminski heads to the NCAA Division III school in Holland next week for the start of football camp and he’s definitely excited.
“I felt like I had the chance to play football at the next level so I definitely wanted to take that chance,” he said. “The coaches were a huge pull for me.
“The amount they talked about the off-season work and how much the classroom affects the play on the field is huge. They really pushed academics more than other places I talked to.”
Hope went 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the MIAA in 2022 after winning the league crown in 2021 under head coach Peter Sturrsma, who is entering his seventh season at the helm of the Flying Dutch this fall.
Suminski has been around sports his entire of life and there’s a connection to Hope, as well.
Keenan Suminski’s parents — Pete and Kristin — both attended Hope. Pete Suminski played football, baseball and golf for the Dutch.
“Both of my parents attended Hope so that was a pretty big pull to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Keenan Suminski said. “It’s pretty local, too, and not across the country.
“Just getting to play varsity sports the last four years here, I thought I could potentially be like my dad and play at the next level, too.”
He’s looking forward to the challenge of balancing academics and athletics, as well. The Michigan D3 schools are among some of the toughest in the state academically but Suminski welcomes the challenge.
“It’s a job now,” he said. “Being able to balance my workload with academics and football, I think it will really boost my excitement for football and push me to keep working.”
Suminski is slated to be a slot receiver for Hope and will find out after fall camp wraps up later this month if he’s being redshirted or not.
Academically, Suminski is interested in communications.
