CADILLAC — The sound of basketballs bouncing and squeaking shoes has returned.
So, too, has being able to see someone's face.
The first day of Cadillac's annual Summer Shootout went off largely without a hitch Tuesday and it went off without the facemasks that had become a part of our lives for the past 15 months.
Tuesday marked the first day high school student-athletes didn't have to wear masks while playing sports indoors and also the first time antigen testing isn't required by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
To Cadillac boys' basketball coach Ryan Benzenberg and the 39 varsity boys' basketball teams competing in this year's shootout, that was music to their ears.
"Talking to all of the coaces here, we were just excited to get back into the gym," Benzenberg said. "We knew there'd be some COVID restrictions and I when I reached out to everyone, I told them that whatever regulations are at the time by our administration, is what we're going to follow.
"Everyone was kind of upset at first but the outpouring that we've had has been phenomenal. This is the biggest event we've ever had. We've got almost 40 varsity teams and a lot of it is because everyone is so anxious to play and they're just jam packing their schedules because we missed it last year."
It wasn't until June 2020 that schools began allowing student-athletes to work out in-person with coaches and then all of it was outdoors because of COVID-19.
Very few summer basketball workouts were held and if they could be held, they were just within individual schools. No scrimmages or events with other schools were allowed by the MHSAA in any sport.
Fast-forward a year and it's starting to look pretty normal again.
Sure, there's still bottles of hand sanitizer floating around, some are choosing to still wear a mask and some universities are requiring a negative antigen test or proof of vaccination for use of their facilities but it's getting better.
Cadillac's shootout runs Tuesday through Thursday and includes local teams like McBain, Pine River, Lake City, Northern Michigan Christian, Mesick and Reed City. It also includes teams from all over the state. That includes New Buffalo (near the Indiana border); Britton-Deerfield (near the Ohio border); Saginaw-area teams; northwest Michigan teams; and even Rudyard in the Upper Peninsula.
Games begin at 11 a.m. each day with two courts in the high school gym, one in the high school auxiliary gym and one in the junior high gym. The two courts at Mackinaw Trail Middle School are being used for the JV teams.
The final games tip off at 8 p.m. each evening.
It's all part of a busy, busy June slate for Cadillac.
The Vikings began workouts before school ended on June 8 and will wrap things up next Wednesday before football takes precedence in July.
"I think I probably overscheduled a little bit just because we didn't have anything last year and have a group of kids that basketball is their main sport so I owe it to them to give them the best experience we can," Benzenberg said. "We did some high school stuff and some college stuff. This is a nice fundraiser for us to be able to invite other schools into our community.
"This one is free for our kids and so it's a win-win for everybody."
Benzenberg and his staff are using the time this summer headed into the 2021-22 season to get back to basics a little bit.
Between not having a summer last year and cramming as many games as possible into a shortened season this past winter, there are some things that need to be addressed.
"When we got into this season, we made a decision as a staff that we're going to dummy things down and really try to get good at a couple of things," Benzenberg said. "We really have a thick catalog of offensive sets but we've made that more vanilla because we didn't have time to implement it very well.
"We've used a lot of the time this year to work on our defensive principles which some of our younger kids didn't really have and even some of our incoming seniors didn't get because they didn't have a summer of basketball as juniors. We're trying to get back to our fundaments, particularly on defese, that a lot of kids haven't had time with."
