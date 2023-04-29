MCBAIN — McBain picked up a pair of Highland Conference baseball wins, beating Manton 6-1 and 5-3 on Friday.
Holden Kanouse got the win in the opener for the Ramblers, allowing no earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 10.
“I was very impressed with Holden on the mound and at the plate in the first game,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “He was locating his pitches and I am excited to see him build on each outing.
“Holden carried us in the first game and that’s not easy to do as a sophomore.”
At the plate, Eli Baker had a double and an RBI; Trey Boven a hit; Kanouse three hits, including two doubles; Kaden Abrahamson an RBI; and Bryce Hughston a hit.
Boven got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out 14.
At the plate, Baker had a hit; Boven a hit; Gavin Schut a double and an RBI; Abrahamson two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Isaac Baas an RBI.
“Trey repeated what Holden did in the first game,” Mulder said. “He was throwing hard tonight, using all of his pitches and controlling the run game.
“We didn’t play our best baseball and we still need to be more aggressive at the plate but we are getting better and the good news is there’s a lot of room for improvement yet.”
McBain (6-5-1 overall, 3-0 Highland) faces Cadillac Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
LAKE CITY — Evart picked up a pair of Highland wins, sweeping Lake City 2-1 and 9-3.
Riley Ransom got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out nine.
“The first game was a great pitchers’ duel between Riley and Brody (Gothard),” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.
“We played well defensively, too.
“Michael Lodholtz made a really nice play in the bottom of the sixth on a sharply hit ground ball when they had a runner at second.”
Lodholtz led the way at the plate with a hit and an RBI while Jake Ladd and Lucas Johnson added a hit apiece.
Gothard took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Cole McGiness had a hit; Tyler Atkins a hit; and Thomas Bisballe an RBI.
“That was a tough loss,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “Brody pitched one of his best games ever but we struggled to get much going.”
Johnson got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out four in five innings of work.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI; Ladd three hits and two RBIs; Lodholtz a hit; Logan Anderson an RBI; Braydin Banner a hit; Johnson two hits and an RBI; JJ Morgan two hits; and Jaxon Craven a hit and an RBI.
“In the second game, we had good hitting right from the start,” Josh Johnson said. “Sean led off the game with a home run for us and that set the tone.”
Job Rogers took the loss in game two, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two.
At the plate, McGiness had two hits; Jase Goodrich a hit; and Atkins a hit and an RBI.
Evart (10-5, 2-2) hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River stayed perfect in early-season Highland play as it swept Houghton Lake 13-2 and 12-3.
“Our pitchers were a little wild but overall I thought they threw well,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “Defensively, we had one bad inning but other than that, we were solid all night.
“The middle of our lineup really did a nice job, too.”
Jordan Nelson got the win in the opener, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Austin Dean had two hits and an RBI; Braden Larr two hits and an RBI; Jake Smith two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Tim Gumm two hits and an RBI; Nelson a hit and two RBIs; and Kaden Hubbell a hit and an RBI.
Nate Marks got the win in game two, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Larr had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Smith three hits and an RBI; Gumm a hit and two RBIs; and Hubbell and Nelson a hit apiece.
Pine River (10-2, 4-0) hosts Lake City on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick split a pair of non-league games with Frankfort, dropping the opener 14-4 before winning the nightcap 6-3.
Caleb Linna took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven in four innings of work.
At the plate, Linna had two hits; Connor Sisson two hits and two RBIs; and Ashtyn Simerson a hit.
Ben Parrish got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings of work.
At the plate, Linna had two hits, including a triple; Cooper Ford a hit; Jon Vogler a hit; and Cody Linna a hit and an RBI.
Mesick (7-3) hosts Baldwin on Monday.
MCBAIN — Manton and McBain split a pair of Highland Conference softball games as the Rangers won the opener 9-6 while the Ramblers won game two 4-3.
Aliyah Geary got the win in game one, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Madison Schnitker had two hits; Morgan Shepler two hits, including a home run, and an RBI; Adri Sackett two hits and five RBIs; Kadie Meyers three hits and an RBI; Kaya Jenkins a hit; and Maggie Powers a hit.
Emerson Tossey took the loss for McBain, allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out seven.
At the plate for the Ramblers, Olivia Peterson doubled; Karsyn Meyering had a hit; Maddy Kennard a hit; Caitlin Butzin two doubles and three RBIs; Tossey two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs; and Shannon Maloney a hit.
Caitlin Butzin got the win in the nightcap for McBain, allowing three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Peterson had a hit; Meyering a hit; Tossey a hit; Butzin a hit and two RBIs; Maloney a hit; and Leah Thompson a hit and two RBIs
Powers took the loss for Manton, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Shepler had a hit; Sackett an RBI; Autumn Bredahl a hit; Karly Wum a hit and an RBI; and Powers a hit and an RBI.
LAKE CITY — Evart got back on track in a big way, sweeping Lake City 21-0 and 11-1 in a Highland doubleheader.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Addy Gray had five hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Kyrah Gray three doubles and three RBIs; Kate Gostlin five hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs; Ally Theunick two hits and three RBIs; Kiera Elder a hit; Mattie Tiedt two hits, including a double, and five RBIs; Katelyn Duncan a hit and two RBIs; and Brooklyn Decker an RBI.
Kyrah Gray got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits and an RBI; Kyrah Gray two hits, including a double; Gostlin a double, home run and four RBIs; Theunick a hit; Mattie Tiedt a hit and two RBIs; Brigham an RBI and JoJo Tiedt three hits and two RBIs.
Evart (14-1, 2-2) hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River picked up a pair of Highland wins, sweeping Houghton Lake 7-6 and 10-0.
“I was a little worried in that first game because we haven’t played in almost a week,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “We struggled to win the game.
“We really hit the ball well in game two. We had six runs in the first inning and Sadler (Mumby) pitched an outstanding game for us. Madison (Smith) had a breakout game, too, at the plate.”
Amanda Hill got the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Smith had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Hill two hits and an RBI; Alayna Nichols two hits; and Viv Maddox a hit.
Mumby allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three in the nightcap.
At the plate, Nichols had two hits and two RBIs; Hill two hits; Madi Sparks a hit and an RBI; Miriam Johnson a hit and two RBIs; and Smith two hits and an RBI.
Pine River (8-5, 2-0) hosts Lake City on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick dropped a pair of non-league games to Frankfort, 9-2 and 6-3.
Kelsey Quiggin took the loss in the opener, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 13.
At the plate, Quiggin had two hits, including an inside-the-park-homer; Angee Wheeler two hits, including a triple; and Maddy Spoor two hits.
Spoor took the loss in game two, allowing a hit and three walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Quiggin had two hits; Isabelle Terry two hits; and Avery Linna hit.
Mesick (5-5) hosts Forest Area on Monday.
