MANISTEE — Finding a way to show 16 on their fingers posed a problem.
Not much else did for Cadillac on this night.
The Vikings made short work of Kingsley, beating the Stags 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball district final Thursday at Manistee High School.
It's Cadillac's 16th straight district crown and sends the Vikings (40-11-1 overall) into regional semifinal play Tuesday at home against Cheboygan or Sault Ste. Marie.
Posing with the district trophy and trying to come up with a way to show "16" with their fingers for pictures was maybe the Vikings' toughest assignment of the night.
Cadillac dominated Kingsley from start to finish and only the first set was competitive as the Vikings cruised to the title.
"It's kind of mind-boggling but it's just what we do," veteran coach Michelle Brines said about winning No. 16 in a row. "It's just the expectation here."
The Vikings watched a little of the Stags' match against Kalkaska on Wednesday but didn't focus on any one opponent too much because of having to play three matches in four days.
"Because we played back-to-back, we couldn't just focus on Kingsley in the final," Brines said. "We didn't talk much about them until today when we got to the gym. We went over some things then and we knew they'd try to get out of system with the serve. It was our serve, though, that got us off to a good start."
Cadillac led 9-4 in the first set and then went up 16-8 on a kill by Joslyn Seeley. A solo block by Carissa Musta stretched it to 19-8 and a kill by Caliey Masserang finished the set.
The second set was all Cadillac. The Vikings led 10-2 on ace by Seeley and then went up 20-3 on an ace by Macey McKeever. A Seeley kill finished the set for a 2-0 lead.
Brines was pretty calm on the bench and other than a few instructions here and there, said it was fun to watch.
"It was just enjoyable to sit back and watch," she said. "As a coach, to not have to take timeouts or keep going over things, that's pretty rewarding and that's because of the girls. They played very well."
Renee Brines led the way with 24 assists, six digs, five kills and three aces while Seeley had eight kills, six digs and an ace. Julia Jezak recorded 12 digs, two assists and an ace while Mady Smith had 11 digs, three aces, two assists and a kill.
Musta had six kills and three blocks; Masserang six kills and a block; McKeever two aces and two digs; Makenzie Johns a block and two kills; and Emmy Cox an ace.
