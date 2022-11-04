REED CITY — The drama seemed a little less palpable.
There were no match points to save a season.
There were no match points to pull off an improbable five-set rally.
Instead, there was a three-set sweep and another mitten-shaped trophy.
Their 17th straight, to be exact.
Cadillac won its 17th straight Division 2 volleyball district title, beating host Reed City 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 Thursday night.
The win sends the Vikings (30-10-4 overall) into a regional semifinal contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Midland Bullock Creek at Gladwin High School. The Lancers beat Clare in five sets on Thursday to advance.
Cadillac was coming off a huge, emotional five-set rally over Ludington on Wednesday in which the Orioles won the first two sets and had match point in the fourth before the Vikings squeaked out a 15-13 win in the fifth set.
That just added to the drama for a senior class that gets to say it kept the streaks alive all four years.
“There was pressure this year after losing big players like Macy Brown, Renee Brines and Caliey Masserang,” Cadillac senior outside hitter and captain Joslyn Seeley said. “So to come through this year is super, super exciting for us and now we’re looking forward to next week.”
Seeley, like all of her teammates, will remember Wednesday.
“The first few sets were rough, obviously,” she said. “And then I don’t know…we just found a groove in the third set, the energies shifted and the crowd was amazing.
“All that really carried us through and it was awesome. It was such a great experience.”
For veteran coach Michelle Brines, it’s one of the matches she’ll remember in a long list of wins.
“I’ve had a few amazing matches in my career and last night ranks right up there,” she said. “It was just awesome because, like I told you (Wednesday), it wasn’t anything I did. They did it all…I loved seeing that grit. That was really special to me.”
It also provided a short turnaround to face a Reed City team that has been hit hard by the injury big this year but played well in a win Wednesday over rival Big Rapids.
“We’re always prepared so we watched film and we watched last night,” Brines said.
“Reed City plays defense different than anybody we’ve seen so the holes were there but in different spots and we had to find them. We had to adjust and I thought we did a good job.
“Don’s teams are always good serving teams, too, so that concerned my because I knew they’d try to get some points off that.
“We had to be ready to pass which we did a much better job of tonight.”
For Reed City coach Don Patterson, that was plan…to try and throw Cadillac off with its defense and strong serving.
“They played really good defense and we knew they would serve-receive better than they did last night, too,” he said. “They were able to run their offense way better than we did but I thought our kids played hard.
“Our defense played pretty well, we just couldn’t get to our offense as much as they could.”
To finish in a district final with a number of key injuries, including both middles, Patterson was proud of his team.
“I knew we’d have a tough go with the injuries and our two big kids were never really on the court at the same time this year really,” he said. “We won a lot of matches and improved a ton from day one.”
For Cadillac, Carissa Musta had 13 kills, three blocks and two digs while Seeley had 13 kills, a bllck and six digs. Cassie Jenema dished out 30 assists, a kill, 12 digs and two aces while Macey McKeever had five kills, 13 digs and an ace.
Makenzie Johns had a kill, three blocks and two digs while Brooke Ellens had 15 digs and three aces. Emmy Cox had two digs and two aces while Reina McMahon added a kill.
For Reed City, Kyleigh Weck had an ace, seven kills and 10 digs while Kenzie Shoemaker had four digs. Molly Bowman had an ace, three kills and 18 digs while Rachael VanSyckle had a kill, eight digs and eight assists.
Andie Bennett had an ace, two kills and three digs; Kendell Henry two kills and 13 digs; and Emma Johnston two aces, two kills, 11 digs and nine assists.
