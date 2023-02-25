TRAVERSE CITY — Forget all that stuff about it being hard to beat a team three times in a season.
There were other factors at play here.
Namely, revenge.
Cadillac lost twice to Cheboygan in vastly different game but the Vikings won the one that really counted as they beat the Chiefs 5-4 in double overtime when Gabe Outman completed the hat trick in a Division 3 hockey regional contest Friday at Centre Ice.
The win sends Cadillac (13-12-1) into Wednesday’s regional final against the winner of today’s contest between the host Bay Area Reps and Gaylord.
Back to Cheboygan.
The Chiefs beat Cadillac 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 25 when they scored with six-tenths of a second left in regulation to tie it before winning it in the extra session. And just a week ago, Cheboygan mercied Cadillac 9-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Feb. 17.
“Obviously, we were using those two games as some of our motivation,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“Last week wasn’t anywhere near what we’re capable of so we chalked it up as an anomaly.
“We retooled some things in practice this week to focus on playing with urgency and not allowing them to make plays. I thought we did that. They didn’t expect what we threw at them with our level of tenacity, urgency and aggressiveness.”
Cheboygan scored the first goal Friday with 3:56 left in the first period before Cadillac tied it when Kadin Hawkins scored off assists from Carson Carlington and Kaleb McKinley with 1:57 left in the first.
The Vikings went up 2-1 at the 3:18 mark of the second period when Henry Schmittdiel scored off assists from Outman and Jackson Hilt before the Chiefs tied it at 2-2 three minutes later.
Cadillac went up 3-2 midway through the period when Outman scored off an assist from Schmittdiel and 4-2 when Outman scored again off assists from Schmittdiel and Devin Garner with 7:34 left in the second.
“Our level of control increased after the first period and we really put them on their heels,” Graham said. “Going into the third, we’ve had a lot of recent experience in tight games.
“We can’t get too wound up and overwhelmed with our insecurities.”
Cheboygan responded by scoring two third-period goals to tie the game at 4-4 and force overtime.
The Chiefs carried the play through the first eight-minute extra session but had nothing to show for it. The Vikings righted the ship, though, and began to turn the momentum in the second OT.
“We talked about the need to get pucks to the net from any angle,” Graham said. “It didn’t need to be pretty.”
Outman scored his third goal of the game off an assist from Schmittdiel and Hilt with 1:05 left in the second OT to win it.
