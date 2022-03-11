HOUGHTON LAKE — They’ve dubbed it the revenge tour.
A week ago, they checked off Manton to win a district title
Fast-forward almost a week and they checked off an even bigger box — McBain.
Lake City beat the rival Ramblers 40-36 in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball regional final contest Thursday night at Houghton Lake High School.
The win sends the Trojans (20-4 overall) into a state quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Traverse City Central High School against Glen Lake (24-0). The Lakers beat Calumet 53-39 on Thursday.
Before preparation begins for that, Lake City gets to celebrate a regional title, it’s first since 2019.
Chloe Bisballe was a freshman on that team, one that made it to the state semifinals before falling to Flint Hamady.
This title is maybe a little more special for her.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It’s my last year and I know as a senior, I need to help lead my team. We want to go all the way if we can.”
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said the two teams are a bit different in the makeup but both have special places in the program’s record books.
“This is just a special group,” he said. “The group four years ago, we had five college basketball players in that lineup and now we’ve got two.
“These girls have all bought into the team environment. There’s no selfish players on this team. Obviously, Chloe and Mackenzie (Bisballe) are our leaders but everybody plays their role.
“Rylee Cohoon played great defense on (Emma) Schierbeek all night. Jessica Allen gave us good ball pressure. The girls were all locked in and it’s special.”
The two teams split their Highland Conference games, though, McBain ended up winning the league crown after Lake City also lost to Northern Michigan Christian and Manton.
The second game was a 49-33 win by the Ramblers but the Trojans learned some things that night.
“We learned that we had to learn how to play offense against a two-three zone better for one,” Chloe Bisballe joked. “We switched some things up and our game has been better ever since.”
That loss didn’t deter the Trojans and instead gave them confidence they knew what to do if they were to see McBain again.
“We didn’t play our best game and they beat us fair and square,” Tisron said. “The girls didn’t seem nervous tonight, though. They confident they could win.
“We’ve called this our revenge tour after we lost to McBain and Manton the last week of the season.”
It took some time for both teams to find any kind of rhythm. Lake City led 5-4 after the first quarter before McBain was up 19-17 at halftime.
Tisron and the Trojans were happy with where they were at at halftime, even with only having scored 17 points.
“We said in the locker room that we were fine and we were where we wanted to be,” he said. “We had to keep playing our game.”
It was the Trojans who found some offensive flow in the third quarter and it came from players that didn’t have the last name of Bisballe.
“They really weren’t guarding Jessica Allen or Rylee and they were giving them a lot of space,” Tisron said. “We told them at halftime to just shoot your shot and be confident.
“They hit a couple of shots in the third quarter and it seemed to just loosen everything up. We were able to get a lead and maintain it for the most part.”
A steal and reverse layup by Chloe Bisballe gave Lake City a 24-20 lead with 5:41 to go in the third and the Trojans led 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite being down just three points, McBain coach Drew Bronkema thought his team was actually trying to play too fast.
“I think we can play slow or we can play fast but we played too fast tonight,” he said. “Lake City had a good game plan and credit to them but in a sense, I felt like we let one get a way by taking rushed shots and never setting up an offense.
“That was partially due to their speeding us up defensively and partially due to us just not slowing down mentally. We work on that every day.”
Despite all that, McBain found itself in the lead after Analeise Fredin hit a 3-pointer that put the Ramblers up 32-31 with 6:14 remaining. Lake City responded, though, and took the led back at 33-32 before Chloe Bisballe hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to make it 35-32 with 4:18 to go.
The Trojans really slowed things down after that and didn’t score again until Chloe Bisballe hit two free throws with 1:56 remaining to make it 37-32.
A putback by McBain’s Adyson Nederhood made it 39-34 with 58.8 seconds remaining and Schierbeek converted a layup to cut it to 39-36 with 25 seconds left but that’s as close as the Ramblers could get.
Chloe Bisballe made it a two possession game on a free throw with 14.7 seconds left and that sealed the win.
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists while Mackenzie Bisballe added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Nickerson also had six points.
Schierbeek paced McBain with 11 points while Fredin added eight.
