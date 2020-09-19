CADILLAC — Call that the cherry on top.
Just a couple of weeks ago, they thought their season was on hold until March and there was always the chance it wouldn't happen at all.
Instead, everyone got the green light and Cadillac made the best of it as it blanked Alpena 27-0 in a Big North Conference contest Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It's the Vikings' first shutout since a 36-0 win over Ogemaw Heights in 2016.
"With all of the stuff that's going on, to be able to come out, compete and then win on top of that...that's just great," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. "I'm just really happy for our kids to be able to be out there competing. It was a lot of fun watching them get after it."
There were some defensive questions coming into the season after losing some key pieces on that side of the ball of last year's 7-5 team that advanced to a Division 5 regional title game.
Yet, Cadillac stood tall when it needed to Friday night and kept Alpena out of the end zone a couple of different times, including late in the game with the reserves in.
"The defense really did a great job and we played the run well," Mallory said. "It's the first shutout we've had in four years.
"We had some guys in at the end of the game, too, holding to keep them from going in."
On the other side of the ball, Cadillac's experienced line did its job and quarterback Aden Gurden took care of the rest. The junior signal-caller picked up where he left off last season with 168 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Noah Cochrane totaled 44 yards on 11 carries and Collin Johnston added 40 yards on four carries.
Gurden was 2 of 5 passing for 26 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass to Derek Rood.
The Vikings totaled 313 yards rushing.
"I really liked how we were blocking up front and I liked how Aden was reading the option," Mallory said. "I thought it was a great team effort."
Cadillac got on the board on the 10-yard TD pass from Gurden to Rood with 6:22 left in the first half before Gurden scored on an 11-yard run to make it 13-0 at halftime.
Gurden ran it in from 50 yards out just 2:21 into the third quarter for a 20-0 lead and he scored again from 1 yard out with 6:52 to go in the third after an Alpena fumble and recovery by Keenan Suminski.
Luke Enyeart paced the defense with nine tackles while Dan Gray had eight tackles and an interception. Jakin Metzger added eight tackles while Johnston had seven and Suminski six.
Cadillac is at Gaylord next Friday.
