CADILLAC — A pause in projects gave Keith Gave a chance to share more insights into a special era.
And a chance to give back to someone who needs it.
Gave, a former Detroit Free Press sports writer who now lives in Houghton Lake, is the author of ‘The Russian Five,’ a book that details his involvement in helping the Detroit Red Wings sign players like Sergei Fedorov out of the former Soviet Union before the Iron Curtain started crumbling in the late 1980s.
It talks about getting all five Russians — Fedorov, Igor Larionov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov and Igor Larionov — onto the ice at the same time, how that transformed the franchise and helped end a 41-year Stanley Cup drought for one of the sport’s most famous teams.
While that story is well-known and how that special group of players helped the Red Wings win the 1997 Stanley Cup, a lot more has come of out of that first project.
He’s taken notes, interviews and excerpts from ‘The Russian Five’ and authored a sequel titled ‘Vlad The Impaler, More Epic Tales from Detroit’s ‘97 Stanley Cup Conquest.’
Gave will be at Horizon Books in Cadillac at 1 p.m. Saturday to discuss the book with readers.
There are two purposes for ‘Vlad The Impaler.’
The first was to share more stories from that very special era of Red Wings history, one a lot of us hockey fans will never forget.
The second — and much more meaningful — is to help Konstantinov.
Konstantinov was one of the Red Wings injured in that horrible limousine accident just a week after the Red Wings won the Cup in 1997.
The accident, which doctors said Konstantinov likely wouldn’t survive, caused brain stem injuries that put Konstantinov in a coma for two months.
Konstantinov survived and has exceeded expectations. He’s re-learned how to walk and can speak again but Gave said Konstantinov has the cognitive ability of a 5- of 6-year-old.
Gave said Konstantinov is still just as strong as he was as a phenomenal hockey player in 1990s but requires specialized 24/7 care for brain injury patients.
That care is now in jeopardy.
Insurance laws in Michigan changed on July 1, 2021, that basically allowed insurance companies to pay much less to those companies and individuals that give specialized health care.
“A lot of people in that industry have been working for years for companies that pay $30-$35 an hour but insurance companies pay about half of that amount,” Gave said. “A lot of people are leaving the health-care industry because of the money.
“There are about 20,000 people like Vladdie in Michigan that were promised comprehensive health care that are losing it.”
A lack of people with the ability to care for people like Konstantinov has those around worried that the former hockey player will be placed into nursing home or other care facility that’s not equipped to help him.
“Vladdie’s lawyers and the people around him are worried that if he gets put into a nursing home or another kind of care home, he won’t survive,” Gave said. “He needs the care of people who are trained to handle cases like his.
“He’s made a lot of progress but they’re worried that won’t last.”
Konstantinov’s daughter, Anastasia, established The Vladimir Konstantinov Special Needs Trust to help provide for his extra and supplemental care, comfort, support, maintenance and education, including vocational, rehabilitation or technical training, as well as for his healthcare insurance and transportation not otherwise available to him.
Gave, who has a friendship with Konstantinov, is donating a large portion of the proceeds from ‘Vlad The Impaler’ to the trust fund and wants to make people aware of it.
So, back to how the second book came about.
‘The Russian Five’ became a best-seller in three languages and spawned a documentary by the same name that Gave was involved in.
The Detroit Free Press and former sports editor Gene Meyers reached out to Gave to help on their book, ‘Stanleytown 25 Years Later.’
“I agreed and told Gene I didn’t want to just cut and paste from the first book,” Gave said. “I wanted to give people some original stuff.
“I was going through old notes and things from the first book and was thinking to myself that this is really good stuff. I’ve got great excerpts from a lot of people and that’s when I decided I could put together another book. There were just so many more stories that needed to be told.”
It includes a foreword by Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Slava Fetisov, along with excerpts from lengthy interviews with players from that team including captain Steve Yzerman, Brendan Shanahan, Nicklas Lidstrom, Fedorov, Larionov, Kozlov and legendary coach Scotty Bowman.
‘Vlad The Impaler’ was published in April and focuses more on Konstantinov as a player who was likely destined for the Hall of Fame had the accident not happened.
Gave said Konstantinov was on his way to becoming one of the most beloved and popular sports figures in Detroit’s history, maybe even more popular than The Captain — Yzerman — himself.
“I figured I could earmark a healthy amount of the proceeds from the book to Vladdie’s trust fund and raise awareness for others to do the same thing,” Gave said. “I feel good about succeeding in that people are talking about it and doing it.”
A goal of $250,000 has been set up through the trust fund on gofundeme.com.
If you’re interested in the trust fund, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/xuan2m-the-vladimir-konstantinov-special-needs-trust
Gave is currently also running an online auction at keithgave.com with some special memorabilia from the Red Wings. That money is also earmarked for Konstantinov’s trust fund.
