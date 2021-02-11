EVART – The Northern Michigan Christian girls parlayed their considerable advantage in height into a 43-24 victory at the court of Highland Conference foe Evart on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.
The Comets led 17-8 at the half before breaking things open in the third quarter, outscoring the home team 17-3 to take a commanding 34-11 lead into the final period. NMC struggled at times to find the basket with put-back opportunities but often got two or three extra chances after missed shots. At the other end, the taller Comets used a tight zone defense to control play inside and force Evart to shoot almost exclusively from the perimeter for much of the contest.
The height differential became even more of a factor when Evart senior Kara Henry, a strong, physical presence inside, got into early foul trouble. Evart wasn’t able to develop much offensive flow in this one, as coach Matt Tiedt acknowledged afterward.
“We looked like a team that hasn’t played in a year,‘ Tiedt said. “We couldn’t get anything going inside on offense, especially after we lost Kara to early foul trouble, and we weren’t making our shots from outside. Their height really bothered us.‘
NMC coach Rich Bennett was pleased overall with his team’s showing, though he said they were “a little flat‘ defensively at times and missed too many shots from in close.
“Overall, after not playing for 12 months, I thought we did OK,‘ Bennett said. “We missed too many easy shots but we rebounded well and we had a nice run in the third quarter. All the girls got to play, which was nice.‘
NMC juniors Megan Bennett and Ryleigh Langton, the two tallest Comets, combined for 17 boards in the contest and 21 points. Coach Bennett also commended Bri Platz, who came into the game in the fourth quarter and took over in the middle.
Langton led the Comets with 14 points to go with eight rebounds and Bennett tallied seven with nine boards. Sophomore shooting guard Paige Ebels had a nice all-around game, scoring 10 and playing strong defense. Bennett also commended senior point guard Ally Krick for her defensive intensity and ball-handling.
Junior guard Addison Gray struck for 14 points with a trey to lead the Wildcats. Skylar Baumgardner scored five with a trey.
Evart is home Friday against Houghton Lake. NMC hosts Lake City for a girl-boy varsity doubleheader the same night, with the girls’ game tipping off at 5:30.
