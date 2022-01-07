EVART – Height made right for the Northern Michigan Christian girls on Thursday at the court of Highland Conference foe Evart. NMC, using a tight zone to magnify its height advantage against the scrappy Wildcats, posted a 50-33 victory to stay unbeaten.
The Comets (4-0, 4-0 Highland) outscored Evart 17-3 in the second quarter to break open a close game and take a commanding 28-11 lead into the half. The Wildcats rallied to cut the lead to 10 points a few times in the second half but could not overcome NMC’s ability to control the boards on this night.
“We knew NMC’s height would create match-up challenges for us and we weren’t able to shoot well enough from the outside to force them out of their zone,” said Evart coach Matt Tiedt after his team slipped to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the league.
“Megan (Bennett) controlled play inside for them and we didn’t have an answer for it. I thought we played hard but it was obvious this was our first game in three weeks. We didn’t get to practice very much and it showed.”
NMC coach Rich Bennett liked his team’s overall performance a lot better on Thursday than two nights earlier when the Comets earned a lopsided victory over visiting Houghton Lake but exhibited a lot of rust after the long Christmas break.
“We came to play from the start tonight and I was really happy to see that,” he said. “We were just kind of lethargic against Houghton Lake and never really got going. Tonight we were moving and showing energy from the start.”
Bennett credited Evart with putting up a tough fight in spite of the loss.
“The score doesn’t really tell the story of the game,” he said. “Evart’s shots weren’t falling and that made a big difference in the way the game played out but their girls hustled for 32 minutes and showed good ball movement and were very physical.”
Megan Bennett, in her fifth year as a varsity starter, dominated under the boards, scoring 22 points with 12 rebounds. She was 6 for 8 from the line. Junior point guard Paige Ebels tallied 13 while making 7 of 9 from the stripe and she pulled down six boards with five steals. Jada VanNoord hit for seven and Alaina Rozeveld scored six with six rebounds.
Coach Bennett also commended Katie Krick and Mabel Yount for their defensive contributions and high-octane play.
For Evart, junior guard Addy Gray hit for 14, including a pair of treys, and freshman guard Emma Dyer, who is splitting time between the JV and varsity and showing plenty of promise, scored 11, dropping three from beyond the arc.
NMC (4-0, 4-0) is home Monday against Brethren. Evart (3-3, 2-3) hosts Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
