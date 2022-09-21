CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 6-2 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference boys tennis match Tuesday.
“It is always a challenge going up against TC Central as they have great teams year after year,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We didn’t get the win but I thought we played hard and never quit.
“We also won two flights in three sets which was a point of focus after dropping a few of those against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Saturday. While there are always areas to improve upon, I was pleased with our play across the lineup.”
Davin Brown lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac wraps up its regular season when it hosts Big Rapids today.
• Cadillac and TC Central tied 4-4 in the JV match.
Trayer Langworthy lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill won 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 2.
Mason Freeman lost 6-0, 5-7, 11-9 at No. 3 while Nick Brandsma lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles while Andrew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Thomas Rahilly and Cade James won 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 3 while Matthew Mason and Devin Garner lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
CADILLAC — Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Alpena 8-1 in a Big North Conference soccer contest at the CASA fields.
Reed King scored the Vikings’ lone goal off an assist from Masi Mitchell.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Thursday.
