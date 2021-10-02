TRAVERSE CITY — They gave themselves a chance defensively.
Still, Cadillac couldn’t put much together on the other side of the ball and dropped a 24-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night.
The Trojans held the Vikings to just 123 yards of total offense, including 87 on the ground.
“Defensively, we played really well tonight and tried to make stopping (Notre Dame commit) Josh Burnham the focal point,” Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. “The guys did a good job there.
“We struggled to move the ball on them in the first half and we left Central with some short fields. I was really happy with how hard our guys played but we didn’t play at the pad level we needed to be at in order to be successful in that game.”
Central led 21-0 at halftime.
Kaleb McKinley led Cadillac with 36 yards on 12 carries while Collin Johnston had 24 yards on seven carries. Charlie Howell was 2 of 3 passing for 36 yards, including a 34-yard pass to Derek Rood.
Teegan Baker and Johnston paced the defense with 12 tackles apiece while Keenan Suminski had nine. Chris Reinhold had seven tackles while Rood and Trenton Dennis each had six.
Cadillac (4-2 overall, 2-2 Big North) hosts Petoskey next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.