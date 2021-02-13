CADILLAC — Success on the scoreboard was going to be hard to come by in this one.
And that held true.
Cadillac dropped a 7-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Yet for the Vikings, it was more about learning along the way for when they face teams that don't have designs on playing deep into the state tournament.
"Their speed and skill level is really special," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "I thought we showed a lot of brass in a lot of different areas that we can build on."
Coming off a 4-0 loss to Gaylord on Wednesday, Graham saw improvement in things the team talked about in their lone practice on Thursday.
"With three games in a week, we had a bunch of small success in various degrees in a lot of different areas that we didn't do well with on Wednesday," Graham said. "We worked on those in practice and were able to make some improvements in a short period of time.
"The players were able to see those successes and make connections. That allow us to build and move forward."
The Trojans outshot Cadillac 48-10 in the contest.
Cadillac (1-2 overall, 1-2 BNC) is at Traverse City West on Monday.
