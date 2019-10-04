TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 5-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference soccer contest Thursday at the Coast Guard fields.
"This was another tough loss for us tonight," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "I'm still really proud of the players, though. The first two goals we gave up were a result of mistakes we made but I'm proud the players responded in the second half.
"The rest of Central's goals were the result of us pushing up harder against them so I don't think the scoreline tells the whole story. For us, we're focused on Gaylord at home and improving in our last game."
Garrett Losinski recorded 10 saves in the nets.
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Monday.
• Cadillac and TC Central played to a scoreless tie in the JV game.
Bucks fall short
ROSCOMMON — Pine River dropped a 9-1 decision to Roscommon in an NMSL contest.
Taiju Ichikono scored the lone goal for the Bucks.
"I thought our defense did a great job of holding them off in the first half but we just can't seem to put two good halves together yet," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said.
Fisher commended the play of Javin Wanstead, Lucas Fisher and Daria Lindquist. Dalten Sible recorded 10 saves in goal.
Pine River hosts Heritage Christian today.
