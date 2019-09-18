CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 1-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference soccer contest Tuesday.
The Trojans scored the lone goal of the game in the first half.
"At this point in the season, we're going to focus entirely on continuing to improve," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We've had some tough losses recently but tonight was the best game we've played since conference play started.
"It simply comes down to this — we have to take care of the mistakes we've been making and continue to improve in our attack. Based on the way we played tonight, I am very confident that will happen for us soon."
Garrett Losinski made four saves in goal.
Cadillac is at Gaylord on Thursday.
• Cadillac and TC Central finished in a scoreless tie in the JV contest.
Coyotes fall short
REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 7-1 decision to Newaygo in a CSAA Gold contest.
"We came out flat and could not execute anything early," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "We were able to settle down the later the game went and make some runs with the ball."
Anakin Andrus scored his first high school goal off an assist from Aiden Mieras.
Reed City is at Fremont on Thursday.
