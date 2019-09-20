CADILLAC — Cadillac took one on the chin, dropping an 8-0 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference tennis match Thursday.
"We ran into a couple of good teams but we must we remember that losing must be faced," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "but it certainly doesn't need to be final."
Jack Schmittdiel lost to James Turner 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore lost to Luke Appleford 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel lost to Ryan O'Connor 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Davin Brown lost to Will Galsterer 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Austin Kailing and Cole Crisman lost to Tristan Ringsmuth and Jackson Wade 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Gavin Smith lost to Nick Summerfield and Evan O'Connor 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson lost to Jack McNamara and Drew Humphrey 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 while Kam Herald and Jakob Bartman lost to Drew Swanson and Dominic Palamara 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
• TC Central won the JV match 8-1.
Cole Carey lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Connor Jesweak lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Matt Erickson lost 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 while Oscar Kendall lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 and then won a pro-set 9-7 at No. 5.
John McKnight and Mark Simons lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Max McCumber and Cole Mortenson lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
Drew Drabik and Casey McNamara lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Logan Scheanwald and Brandon Recca lost 6-7, 6-0, 10-3 at No. 4.
