TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 9-1 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday at Howe Arena.
The Vikings were short-handed with a handful of key players out and it hurt against the league-leading Trojans.
"Despite being short-handed with the flu bug spreading throughout our team, we focused on putting together a good, solid effort," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We've been playing some good hockey of late and we've been improving and we want to continue to build upon that.
"It's tough when you're facing an opponent as skilled and as deep as TC Central but I thought we had a good defensive effort and did a lot of good things."
Fisher Moore scored late in the second period for Cadillac.
The Vikings (3-10-1 overall) host Petoskey on Friday.
