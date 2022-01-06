CADILLAC — The progress is there.
So, too, will be the wins.
At least that’s the plan.
Cadillac put together a solid effort but dropped a 4-1 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
In their first game out of the holiday break, the Vikings showed some of the progress they’ve made in the time off as the season heads toward its midpoint.
Part of that is starting stronger and not digging a hole.
“We’ve been focusing on our readiness and it really showed tonight,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We’ve been focused on being a hard-nosed team and being difficult to play against.
“For this game, we did those things very well. We can see a lot of growth and development.”
Central scored the lone goal of the first period before Cadillac tied it in the second period on the power play when Fisher Moore scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Kaleb McKinley.
The Trojans bounced back, though, with two goals before the end of the second and led 3-1 going into the third.
While Cadillac generated chances in the third period, Graham said the Vikings still need to do a better job of getting dirty and not looking for that perfect shot.
“We have to get pucks to the net and it doesn’t have to be pretty or the perfect pass,” he said. “Two of their goals were from that…they were fortuitous bounces but that works sometimes.”
Central finished the scoring with an empty-netter with 5 seconds remaining in regulation.
Dakota Vail was in goal for Cadillac and Graham commended his play.
“Dakota did a nice job in the first period when they were on the power play, making some nice saves,” he said. “You can see he’s gaining confidence.”
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Friday.
KINGSLEY — A shorthanded Pine River wrestling team split a pair of league matches.
The Bucks lost to the host Stags 61-12 before beating Houghton Lake 54-0.
“Kingsley had a solid lineup with a strong group of kids back,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “and we’re pretty shorthanded right now.”
Scoring two wins apiece for Pine River were Jordan Nelson (119 pounds), Wyatt Underhill (145) and Phil Rigling (152).
Andrew Baldwin also picked up a win at 215.
Pine River hosts its Fallen Bucks Invitational on Saturday.
