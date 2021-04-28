TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a pair of slugfests to Traverse City Central, 12-11 and 13-5, in a Big North Conference softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
"Each game, we had two innings that TC Central took advantage of errors we made and some missed communication in the field," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "The girls made some key hits to keep us in game one and never gave up."
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in the opener, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Lundquist had four hits, including a double; Mady Smith three hits and two RBIs; Alana Hoffert a hit and an RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert two hits and five RBIs; Emma Maury two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Layke Sims a hit; Marisa Wilde a double; and Stella Balcom a hit.
Lundquist took the loss in game two, allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits; Alana Hoffert two hits; Maury a hit; and Wilde two hits and an RBI.
Cadillac (6-4 overall, 0-2 BNC) is at Mason County Central on Thursday.
McBain sweeps Frankfort
FRANKFORT — McBain picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Frankfort 15-1 and 10-7.
"Frankfort came out to play the second game," McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. "It was a fun game to watch and a more fun game to coach.
"Coming from behind is always a great feeling. Needless to say, these girls are working hard and they are not going let up without a fight."
McKenna Gilde got the win in the opener. At the plate, Emma Boonstra belted a two-run homer, a triple and drove in four runs while Alyssa Bode had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Gilde homered, had two singles and drove in four while Morgan Eisenga also homered.
Caitlin Gilde got the win in game two and McKenna Gilde picked up the save.
Mya Eisenga had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Bode a two-run homer; and Boonstra two hits and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Trojans sweep Vikings
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North baseball games to Traverse City Central, 8-4 and 7-0.
"We actually played quite well but we had some very untimely mental errors on the bases that killed our momentum," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "We are getting better and will continue to work hard to compete."
Jakin Metzger took the loss in relief of Cole Jenema, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Kaleb McKinley had a hit and an RBI; Miles Maury an RBI; Jenema a hit and an RBI; Ethan Sharp two hits and an RBI; and Fisher Moore a hit.
Derek Satchell took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings of work.
McKinley, Keenan Suminski, Sharp and Moore had hits for Cadillac.
The Vikings (2-4-2 overall, 0-2 BNC) are at Mason County Central on Friday.
Lakers sweep Rangers
MAPLE CITY — Manton dropped a pair of games to Glen Lake, 11-0 and 14-4, in non-league play.
"A few too many mistakes were too much for the Rangers to overcome against a quality Glen Lake team," Manton coach Josh Franklin said.
Radian Schmidt took the loss in the opener and Ben Paddock had the Rangers' lone hit.
James Little took the loss in game two. Waylon Purkiss ad two hits while Carson Danford doubled and Paddock drove in a run with a single.
Manton (0-9) hosts Beal City on Friday.
