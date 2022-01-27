TRAVERSE CITY — Two quick goals and various mistakes led to a 7-1 loss Wednesday to Traverse City Central for the Cadillac hockey team.
Cadillac coach Scott Graham said, although both teams made mistakes, Traverse City made his team pay for theirs more than the Vikings made the Trojans. Despite Traverse City scoring two goals early, Graham said his team was able to build momentum.
"We were penetrating their zone and we were getting some good offensive zone time. We were making some good things happen after the first four minutes of the [first] period," he said.
The Trojans led 2-0 after the first period and Graham said they had some good momentum in the second period but only managed to score one goal, while Traverse City scored two more goals. The Trojans led 4-1 heading into the third period.
In the third period, Graham said the Vikings tried to regain the momentum, but the Trojans had a few fortuitous bounces that resulted in goals.
Senior Logan Collins scored the Vikings' lone goal and was assisted by Mitchell House.
Cadillac hosts Mount Pleasant Friday.
