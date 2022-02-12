CADILLAC — The good news is they’ve still got a chance at one of their big goals.
The not-so-good news is they’ve made reaching that goal a lot harder.
Cadillac dropped a 55-40 decision to Traverse City Central in a key Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night at home.
The loss means Petoskey, TC Central and TC West are now in a three-way tie for second place, just one game behind the Vikings in the league standings with two to go.
The Vikings visit the Northmen on Tuesday and then go to West on Feb. 25.
“They don’t give conference championships away,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “You’ve got to go earn them.
“We’re still in position to do that but Petoskey and West certainly were happy to see tonight’s results.”
While most of Friday’s game was close — until the fourth quarter — it was TC Central that played with an edge and a team that is chasing a championship.
The Trojans were more aggressive on the glass and seemed to get to more loose balls than Cadillac.
Central led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime.
“Right from the jump, they had a better edge than we did,” Benzenberg said. “We’ve haven’t had to play from behind much this year so it was a little big foreign to us.
“They were the aggressor.”
Despite that, Cadillac hung around and trailed just 38-36 going into the fourth quarter but that’s when the Trojans took over, outscoring the Vikings 17-4 in the game’s final eight minutes.
“We just kept saying let’s get on a run, let’s get on a 6-0 run…but it never happened,” Benzenberg said. “Credit to them, they were without a couple of starters tonight but they outplayed us.”
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 14 points and eight rebounds while Jaden Montague added 12 points. Charlie Howell also scored seven.
• TC Central won the JV game 38-28. Kyle McGowan led Cadillac with 15 points and Grant Williams added six.
