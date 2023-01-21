MARION — Marion couldn't overcome a slow start as it dropped a 57-46 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Sabres led 22-3 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime.
"We came out pretty darn flat after a tough game against Mesick (Thursday)," Marion coach Dan Michell said. "We knew we had to shut down their two best players but them combined for 19 in the first quarter.
"We were playing catch up the whole game."
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 20 points while Cole Meyer had 11 and Gavin Prielipp scored six.
The Eagles hosts Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.