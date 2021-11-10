BUCKLEY — Yes, it was a sweep for highly-ranked Traverse City Christian on Tuesday in the MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinals against Northern Michigan Christian, as many expected it would be.
But probably no one expected just how competitive the Comets would cause the match to be.
Yes, the Sabres won to advance to the regional finals on Thursday against Midland Calvary Christian but the scores indicate the kind of match it proved to be: 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.
T.C. Christian, fueled by the screaming missiles launched from the front and back row by senior Emma Mirabelli, won the opening set by three points and the second and third sets by two points. NMC was not quite able to pull out a win but it didn’t take away from the effort, noted Comet coach Ann Veldink.
“The girls rose to the challenge and fought all the way,” Veldink said.
“It was quite an accomplishment and I’m so proud of how far these girls have come. Last year, we barely won any games and this year we won the district and gave one of the best teams in the state a true battle.”
NMC did not allow the Sabres to develop much of a lead in either the first or third sets. Both sets featured seesaw scoring and multiple times when the score was tied. In the second set it appeared at first that T.C. Christian would win by a lopsided margin but the Comets rallied from an 18-9 deficit to eventually pull within a point, 24-23, before losing.
In the opening set, the score was tied at 3, 4, 5, 11, 17, 21 and 22. A kill from outside hitter Jada VanNoord, a block from middle hitter Megan Bennett, and a kill from senior Maggie Yount late in the set kept the Comets within striking distance but the Sabres were able to pull it out at the end.
In the second set, it was a tip from VanNoord, a kill from Paige Ebels and a tip from Bennett that brought the Comets within five points, 20-15. Another kill from VanNoord and a block by Yount trimmed the lead to 21-18 and a block from Bennett cut the Sabre lead to 23-20. Mirabelli scored two of T.C. Christian’s final three points with kills to enable her team to pull it out and take a commanding 2-0 lead.
The third set was close all the way with neither team able to get more than a two-point lead on the other until late. An ace from Alaina Rozeveld tied the match at 14. Another well-placed tip from Bennett, who finished with a team-high eight kills on the night, followed by a kill from senior Emma Shaarda briefly gave NMC at 17-15 lead. T.C. Christian rallied though, and again it was Mirabelli’s well-placed missiles leading the way. The Sabres went on top 24-20 behind an ace from Revekah Burch but NMC came back one last time behind a timely return from Ebels, a diving save by libero Sol Pacheco and a return from Rozeveld that landed in the right spot to bring NMC within a point, 24-23. It was fitting that Mirabelli’s last kill of the night provided the final margin of victory.
The match featured a number of long volleys and saves in both courts. Rozeveld stood out in the serve-receive department, keeping several of Mirabelli’s hard deliveries from becoming kills. Ebels, VanNoord and Pacheco also did a commendable job of covering the floor in the back row.
Bennett finished with five blocks to go with her eight kills and Yount had three blocks. Ebels earned seven kills on the night to go with a team-high 16 digs and Pacheco recorded 14 digs. Yount earned two aces while Bennett and Rozeveld each recorded an ace.
NMC concludes the 2021 season with a 21-10-2 mark and a district title.
