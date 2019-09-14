TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 4-2 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference soccer contest Friday.
"They are a very dynamic club and they kept coming at us," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We tired a little, leaving weak side runners with easy opportunities. We battled and played them tough, but ultimately they wore us down."
Jonas Lanser opened the scoring off an assist from Corey VanHaitsma to give the Comets a 1-0 lead before Seth VanHaitsma scored to put NMC up 2-1.
TC Christian scored three second-half goals to secure the win.
Ezra Dieterman recorded 15 saves for the Comets in goal.
NMC (6-3 overall) hosts Pine River on Monday.
