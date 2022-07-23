TC, Pit Spitters to host All-Star game in 2023

TRAVERSE CITY — Next summer the best of the Northwoods League will come to Traverse City as part of the Great Lakes Division All-Star Game.
The game will be held at Turtle Creek Stadium in July 2023, but the specific date of the game will be announced later this year, according to a release by the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
“We are thrilled that some of the best college baseball players from around the country will get to experience Traverse City next summer. Having an opportunity to show off our ballpark and this community to fans from all around the NWL is something we’ve been looking forward to since we launched in 2019,” Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin said. “I know our staff is going to make sure we put on a show and find some exciting ways to highlight why Traverse City is one of the best summertime destinations in the country.”
In 2023, the Northwoods League will be dividing up the game by division. The Great Plains Division game will be held in Bismarck, North Dakota and the Great Lakes Division will be held in Traverse City.
The 2022 All-Star game was held on July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin with the Great Plains Division team winning, 4-2. Two Traverse City Pit Spitters pitchers appeared in the game with both Aren Gustafson and Derek Clark each pitching two-thirds of an inning of shutout baseball.
The Northwoods League is a development league for college baseball players and is a training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff. More than 280 Northwoods League have advanced to Major League Baseball, including former Detroit Tigers Curtis Granderson and Max Scherzer.
