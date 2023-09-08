CADILLAC — Experience counts.
A Cadillac girls’ swim team a little short in that area opened its dual-meet season with a loss to the Traverse City Tritons Thursday at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
The Tritons are a co-op team between TC West and TC Central.
“The Vikings swam with enthusiasm and spirit as they faced the defending conference champions in their first dual meet of the season,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “With their deepest team ever, the Vikings swam a great meet whether they were returning swimmers or competing in their dual meet.
“I am excited to see what this team will do as we go through the season.”
Ella Boland took second in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke while Paige Sprik took third in the 500 freestyle.
Mary Claire Rodebaugh took third in the 100 breaststroke while Sophi Maggiar was third in the 100 butterfly.
The 200 medley relay team of Boland, Rodebaugh, Morgan Seelye and Averee Heuker was second, as was the 200 freestyle relay of Rodebaugh, Seelye, Heuker and Boland.
MANTON — Manton beat Hart 25-15, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22 in a non-league match.
“Tonight was a really good test for us,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “We have been working a lot on reducing unforced errors. Hart was incredibly scrappy on defense and really made us work to find holes and not make mistakes on our side of the net.
“We had to really clean up our game to score. We still need to work on picking up our tempo on both offense and defense, but they are gritty and worked hard to pull out a win.”
Adri Sackett had an ace, nine kills and 22 digs while Angela Porter had a kill and a block. Aubrey Hiller dished out three aces, 16 assists and six digs while Ava Traxler had five kills and three digs.
Genna Alexander had three digs and a block while Kelsey Harding dished out 13 assists and seven digs. Lauren Wilder had four aces, nine kills and 20 digs while Mattie Lafreniere had an ace, seven kills, three blocks and six digs.
Morgan Shepler had an ace, seven kills and 29 digs while Taylor Bigelow added a dig.
Manton (7-7 overall) hosts its invitational on Saturday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 win over Grand Traverse Academy.
Lovina Smith and Regan Farmer were strong from the service line with Smith delivering seven aces. Malia Husted dished out 16 assists while Natalie Vanden Berg had 11 kills.
The Patriots (7-0) are at Skeels Christian on Monday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac opened Big North Conference tennis play with a 6-2 win over Alpena.
“It’s always great to start conference play with a win,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We found some consistency in our singles this past week of practice. They are really hitting the ball better and it showed with a good performance against some good Alpena opponents.
“Doubles are moving together better and improving their net play each time out.”
Brady Koenig lost a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Cade James won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Keaston Johnson won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4.
Ben Anderson and Tommy Reagan lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Kyle Ross and Nick Brandsma won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
Mason Freeman and Drew Kornacki won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Dino Santangelo and Thomas Rahilly won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday.
SCOTTVILLE — Reed City’s boys put together a strong invitational to take first in the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational at Mason County Central.
The Coyotes edged defending Division 3 state champion Hart by one point, 41-42, while Ludington took third at 52.
“We had two really good practices leading up to today,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “We continue to show we can compete against the very best.”
Anthony Kiaunis took second at 16:39 while August Rohde was third at 16:51 and Ryan Allen fourth at 17:05. Paul Saladin took 14th at 18:11 and Isaac Clementshaw 18th at 18:24.
Ludington won the girls’ title with 29 points while Hart was second at 38 and MCC third at 90. Reed City was fifth at 117.
For the Coyotes, Clara Smoes took 19th in 23:25, Caelynn London 22nd in 23:47, Hallee Hervey 27th in 24:13, Marlowe Walcott 29th in 24:34 and Ava Hammar 33rd in 24:59.
SHEPHERD — A handful of area teams took part in the John Bruder Classic at Shepherd.
Cadillac’s boys took ninth in the large-school division with 204 points. Alma (83) took first, Jenison (93) second and Gladwin (99) third.
Nolan Nixon took 16th in 16:41, Andrew Elmore 39th in 18:01, Matthew Stilson 44th in 18:15, Masyn Wing 51st in 18:27 and JJ Mahan 61st in 18:44.
Cadillac’s girls took 10th in the large-school division with 350 points. Ann Arbor Pioneer (35) took first while DeWitt (120) and Jenison (150) followed.
For the Vikings, Brooklynn Brown took 15th in 19:48, Ella McInerney 51st in 21:46, Marisa Mazza 57th in 22:05, Hadley Hilt 60th in 22:15 and Addie Main 78th in 23:02.
Ithaca (56) won the small-school boys’ division while St. Louis (56) was second and Pine River (122) third.
For the Bucks, Scott Slocum took 23rd in 18:20, Gavin Kelso 25th in 18:26, Brody Swanson 28th in 18:29, Ethan Baker 30th in 18:30 and Aubin Allee 31st in 18:32.
For Manton, Robert Dykhouse took seventh in 16:57, Isaiah Morrow 98th in 21:58, Nathan Ward 103rd in 22:14 and Jack Wallender 123rd in 24:33.
Whitmore Lake (30) won the girls’ small-school title while Ithaca (85) was second, Breckenridge (115) third and Manton (237) 10th.
For the Rangers, Betsey Gooden took 37th in 22:58, Madison Morris 46th in 23:31, Reganne Stahl 56th in 24:03, Tessa Ward 62nd in 24:14 and Kadence Wurm 66th in 24:42.
For the Bucks, Annabeth Allee took 71st in 24:52, Madelynne Sterly 75th in 24:58, Layla Draper 90th in 26:22 and Madalyn Morris 120th in 29:31.
CADILLAC — Traverse City Central built a 5-0 lead and then hung on to beat Cadillac 5-3 in a Big North Conference contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans scored five goals in the game’s first 25 minutes before Marc Puiggros scored the first of two goals with 12:18 left in the first half off an assist from Alex Gebhard. Puiggros scored again five minutes later.
Zack Beckhardt scored with 10 minutes left in the game off an assist from Gebhard.
“We fought back tonight and I am proud of how we responded,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “We can’t let teams get up on us like that, though.”
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 6-0. Jacob Bellaire, Evan Johnson and Khiem Nguyen scored single goals while Puiggros had three.
MCBAIN — Tawas scored three times midway through the first half and it stood up in a 3-0 win over Northern Michigan Christian in an NMSL contest.
“In the first half, we were slow and sluggish,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “In the second half, we attacked, played with high intensity and created solid shots on net.”
The Comets are at Burt Lake NMCA on Monday.
BEULAH — Cadillac’s JV girls’ golf team took second in the Traverse City West Invitational at Crystal Lake Golf Club.
Alpena shot a 436 while the Vikings shot a 479.
Addy Joynt paced Cadillac with a 108 while Kiera Winkelmann shot a 112, Franky Baker 120 and Maddie Smith 139
