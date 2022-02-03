TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 4-1 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday night.
The Vikings were right with the Titans most of the night until West scored two late goals in the third period to seal it.
“We had a lot good fight in us and a lot of good offensive zone play,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “If we can convert on a couple of those chances, it changes the complexion of the game.”
West scored first before Cadillac’s Fisher Moore tied it at 1-1 in the first period off assists from Kaleb McKinley and Kam Hearld.
The Titans added another goal midway through the second period and Cadillac followed with a couple of breakaways but had nothing to show for them.
West also successfully killed off a Viking power play in the third period and used the momentum from that to seal the win.
Cadillac hosts Mattawan on Friday.
MARION — Freshman Cole Meyer had a big night and helped lead Marion to a 59-42 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Meyer finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds while running the show for the Eagles.
“Cole played a great game,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “He ran the point on offense and ran the point of our press. We turned them over 26 times.
“Aadin (Yowell) had a great game on their best player, too, holding him to seven.”
Marion led 17-11 after the first quarter and it was 29-24 at halftime. The Eagles were up 45-33 going into the fourth.
Braden Prielipp added 21 points and five rebounds while Yowell had nine points. Gavin Prielipp had four points, six steals and nine rebounds.
Marion hosts Baldwin on Friday.
MESICK — Mesick started strong and never looked back in an 89-13 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs were up 33-3 after the first quarter and 59-5 at halftime.
Mesick hit 12 3-pointers in the contest and had 12 different players score.
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton dropped a pair of non-league wrestling match in a tri at Traverse City St. Francis.
The Rangers dropped a 48-24 decision to Gaylord and lost 60-12 to the host Gladiators.
“We had some good matches today and a lot to improve,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “Our girls wrestled tough against two very tough programs.”
Summer Cook scored two wins for Manton at 103 pounds while Chloe Colton (112), Ben Paddock (171), James Little (189) and Todd Cole (285) each won a match.
The Rangers compete in the Mid-Michigan/Highland Conference Finals Saturday at Pine River while the girls’ team is in Midland.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s freshman girls’ basketball improved to 11-2 with a 42-27 win over Gaylord St. Mary.
Raegan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 17 points while Emma Holdship scored 10.
