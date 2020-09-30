TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 5-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference soccer contest Tuesday.
"I thought we played much better against them this time around," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "The scoreline doesn't tell that story but we moved the ball much better, made some great chances and nearly scored a couple of goals.
"I am encouraged by the progress we've made and we will build on that we look forward to playing Petoskey on Thursday."
Cadillac hosts the Northmen on Thursday.
• TC West won the JV game 9-0.
