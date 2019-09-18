TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference tennis match Tuesday.
"We got ambushed by very good Division 1 tennis team with eight seniors," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said.
Jack Schmittdiel lost to Jake Fischer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore lost to Alex Geerling 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel lost to Luke Krczmrek 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Davin Brown lost to Quinn Wolff 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing lost to Will Crick and Eduardo Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Gavin Smith and Logan Collins lost to Joe Klein and Jack Beltinck 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson lost to Murphy Keehoe and David Fischer 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald lost to Jackson Tisdale and Wyatt McGarry 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Glen Lake today.
• TC West won the JV match 8-0.
Gavin Aldridge lost 6-2, 4-1(retired) at No. 1 singles while Cole Carey lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Connor Jeswick lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 8-4 at No. 4.
Oscar Kendall and John McKnight lost 7-6, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Max McCumber and Cole Mortenson lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
Casey McNamara and Drew Drabik 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Brandon Recca and Mark Simons lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 4.
