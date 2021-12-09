CADILLAC — The third time ended up being the charm.
After seeing their first two attempts of a home opener, Cadillac finally got it in.
The Vikings dropped a 6-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday.
While the score would indicate a lopsided game, the Titans led 3-0 going into the third period and veteran head coach Scott Graham was upbeat.
“It’s counterintuitive in a 6-0 game but we did a lot of good things and we played well,” Graham said. “We have a lot to build off and be proud of.
“We were mentally ready, we were moving the puck well and we were moving away from the puck well.”
TC West scored the lone goal of the first period and Cadillac thought it had the equalizer as time expired but officials ruled the net had come off its posts, leaving the Titans up 1-0.
The Titans added two more goals in the second period, including one shorthanded from the point that took a chunk of wind out of the Vikings’ sails but they kept battling.
“I still felt like we had the will to compete and fight in that third period down 3-0,” Graham said. “We went in with the mindset that we’re going to grind it out to the end and score.
“They have a well-balanced team and they’re tough to defend against. They were finally able to crack through on us in the third period.”
The grit and tenacity are two of Graham’s favorites traits. Do those things, and the little things start falling into place that lead to wins on the scoreboard.
“When you play with that level of passion and grit, a lot of things will fall into place,” he said. “We didn’t win on the scoreboard but we’re getting there against these types of teams.”
West outshot Cadillac 30-15 in the contest.
The Vikings (3-3 overall) host Davison in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
