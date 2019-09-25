CADILLAC — Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Traverse City West 6-0 in a Big North Conference soccer contest Tuesday at home.
It's been a rough go for the Vikings but, despite that, coach Ian Wolf continues to see positives.
"This season is obviously a season of lessons learned for us," he said. "Despite playing the best team in the league today and losing to them, I think there were many positives we could take out of the match.
"Our mentality was better than it has been all season. My players fought hard to the very end and never dropped their heads. Some of the fundamentals we've been working on were taken care of, too. We just have to continue improving in other areas and I am sure this group of players will be able to do just that."
Garrett Losinski made seven saves in goal.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Thursday.
• TC West won the JV game 1-0.
Coyotes get a win
REED CITY — Things are coming together at the right time as Reed City scored a 3-2 win over Lakeview in a CSAA contest.
"The team is playing well and starting to stay on track," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "A total team effort is needed to finish the season out."
Ethan Maddox paced the Coyotes with two goals while Aiden Mieras scored one. Ty Brocker also picked up an assist.
Brandon Hall recorded nine saves in the nets.
Reed City (4-10-1 overall, 2-4-1 CSAA) hosts Big Rapids on Thursday.
Patriots, Pentwater tie
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian and Pentwater played to a 5-5 tie on Tuesday.
The game, played with eight players aside, was tied 3-3 at halftime.
"I thought they beat us with ball control but we beat them with hustle," Heritage coach Tom Stagg said. "It was just a hard-fought game with a lot of good action."
Brady Johnston paced the Patriots with three goals while Alex McDonald had two.
Tim Shirk recorded two saves in the first half in goal and Jacob Fulton had one in the second half.
Heritage Christian (3-3-1) is at Skeels Christian next Tuesday.
