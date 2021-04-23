TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference girls' soccer contest Thursday.
"We were surprised by their speed and their ability to counterattack quickly," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "We improved as the game went on and began to connect some passes through the field but we just couldn't put any away."
Molly Anderson recorded five saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (3-1-1 overall, 0-1 BNC) host Ludington today.
• Traverse City West won the JV game 3-0.
