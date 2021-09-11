CADILLAC — The chances were there.
So, too, was the execution at times.
The effort and drive was there, too.
Yet it was the miscues at the wrong times that hurt them the most.
Cadillac dropped a 21-7 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Vikings moved the ball well on the Titans but a couple of untimely penalties and a turnover kept Cadillac from scoring more than just one touchdown.
“At times, we executed well and played good defense,” Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. “You can’t fault the kids’ effort because they played their butts off.
“We moved the ball well but we found ways to do things that get you beat which is penalties and turnovers.”
TC West (3-0 overall, 1-0 BNC) struck first when Michael Schermerhorn scored from two yards out with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Cadillac responded with a drive to the Titans’ 25-yard line but that was stopped on a fumble. It stayed a one-score game until West went up 14-0 with 3:48 to go in the first half.
The Vikings got on the board with about a minute left in the first half went Carter Harsh scored on a 5-yard toss sweep and Caden Windover kicked the PAT to make it 14-7.
The two went back-and-forth from there but neither found the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter.
Cadillac got a golden opportunity after a fumbled snap on a Titans’ punt gave the Vikings the ball on West’s 22-yard line but nothing came of it.
West then finished the deal, scoring with 4:30 left in the game.
Despite the loss, it’s just one step, Mallory said.
“This is one step in the process of us maturing as a team,” Mallory said. “We’ll be sure to learn from it and get better because of it.”
Aden Gurden led the way on the ground with 61 yards on 13 carries while Haresh had 48 yards on eight carries. Gurden also was 3 of 8 passing for 52 yards.
Derek Rood led the way defensively with 11 tackles while Keenan Marr had eight. Chris Reinhold, Keenan Suminski, Collin Johnston, Teegan Baker and Jay Gulish each had six.
Cadillac (2-1 overall, 0-1 BNC) is at Alpena next Friday before hosting Gaylord on Sept. 24.
