TRAVERSE CITY — Oh, so close.
Cadillac dropped a key 1-0 decision to rival Traverse City West in a Big North Conference girls’ soccer contest Tuesday.
The Vikings (10-2-4 overall, 2-1-2 BNC) came into the contest just three points behind the Titans in the league standings, though West had played one more conference game.
“It was a tough loss to one of our rivals,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “They are a physically strong and fast team so there were times we had our hands full.
“Despite a lackluster first half, we really fought for our chances in the second half and them on their heels for most of it. I am really proud of the way we turned it around and were able to work together to play our game.”
West scored the lone goal of the game on a breakaway 34 minutes into the game.
Elizabeth Baker made 11 saves in goal.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Thursday.
CHEBOYGAN — A tie last week gave them the boost.
Northern Michigan Christian picked up a key league win, beating Cheboygan 1-0 in an NMSL contest Tuesday.
“I think we played with a lot of confidence after playing a great Midland Calvary Baptist team to a tie,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “Last season, Cheboygan beat us badly both times we played. We were determined to play hard and physical and not give them anything easy.
“Our backs are so consistent at shutting down opponents by playing aggressive, never quitting and always covering for each other. I am extremely proud of their fight.”
Jada VanNoord scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half off an assist from Kate Krick.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (10-0-1 overall, 9-0 NMSL) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads today.
GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac dropped a pair of matches, falling to Forest Hills Eastern 7-1 and to host Grand Rapids Catholic Central 6-1.
“We knew we were headed into some elite tennis territory but our girls never backed down,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “They played hard at every point and No. 2 singles, Jaylyn (Hamilton) played over three hours to beat her regional opponent in straight sets.”
Zoey Feister, at No. 1 singles, lost to FHE 6-3, 6-0 and lost to GRCC 8-0.
Hamilton beat FHE 6-4, 6-3 before the second match was scratched due to time.
Haylee Groen, at No. 3, lost to FHE 6-2, 6-1 and lost to GRCC 8-1.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 4, lost to FHE 6-1, 6-2 and lost to GRCC 8-1.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson, at No. 1 doubles, lost to FHE 6-0, 6-2 and lost to GRCC 8-6.
Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl, at No. 2, lost to FHE 6-0, 6-3 and lost to GRCC 8-6.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 3, lost to FHE 6-0, 6-0 and lost to GRCC 9-7.
Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason, at No. 4, lost to FHE 6-0, 6-1 and beat GRCC 8-4.
Cadillac competes in the Big North Conference Championships Thursday at Traverse City West.
MIDLAND — Cadillac’s JV team beat Midland and Saginaw Heritage in a non-league tri.
Maddy Stange and Katie Graham beat Midland 8-1 and beat Heritage 8-1 at No. 1 doubles while Isabella Peccia and Ava Mahon beat Midland 8-2 and Heritage 8-1 at No. 2.
Averee Heuker and Clara Brown beat Midland 8-7, 10-8 and beat Heritage 8-3 at No. 3 while Shay Pollington and Donna Hunyh beat Midland 8-4 and beat Heritage 8-4 at No. 4.
Eve Filkins and Sonya Hartoon lost to Midland 8-1 at No. 5 and beat Heritage by default.
