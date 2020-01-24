TRAVERSE CITY — The path to a conference title is never easy.
You've got to win your home games and try and steal a couple on the road.
Cadillac came up just short in that regard, dropping a 47-46 decision at Traverse City West in a Big North Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
It's the Vikings' first loss of the season and drops them into a tie atop the league race at 4-1 at the halfway mark.
"We've got to go on the road and prove we can win," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "It was a great game.
"We knew it was going to be a battle and it came down to the last couple of plays. We did a lot of good things, just not enough to win."
Cadillac led most of the way as it was up 13-4 after the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime. It was 36-31 going into the fourth quarter and West began to make its move.
"We had a couple of defensive breakdowns in the fourth quarter that really hurt us," Benzenberg added.
Cole Jenema paced the Vikings with 10 points and nine rebounds while Tipp Baker had 10 points and four assists. Evan Borr and Levi Klotz had nine points apiece while Logan Wilde added eight points and six rebounds.
Cadillac (8-1 overall, 4-1 BNC) is at Reed City on Wednesday before hosting Gaylord on Friday in its annual Fan Appreciation Night.
• TC West won the JV game 61-60. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 14 points and Tegan Baker had 11.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 48-45. Keenan Marr and Riley Wade paced the Vikings (10-0) with 13 points apiece while Derek Rood had 11.
