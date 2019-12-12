TRAVERSE CITY — Second chance shots, penalties, and a talented Traverse City west hockey team all contributed to Cadillac’s 10-3 loss Wednesday.
Cadillac coach Scott Graham said his team came out and scored within the first two minutes of the game when Kameron Hearld scored from assists by Ian Lilly and Camron Keehn. Traverse City, however, tied the game five minutes later. The Titans also scored two more goals including one with 40 seconds left in the first period.
At the first intermission, the Titans were up 3-1.
Similar to the first period, Graham said his team hit the ice and scored the first goal of the second period within the first minute. This time, Fisher Moore lit the lamp assisted by Hearld. The Titans answered a mere 16 seconds later to bring the lead back to two goals, 4-2.
Cadillac scored its final goal when Lilly scored off assists from Hearld and Keehn to cut the deficit to 4-3 but the Vikings would get no closer.
Traverse City West put in the next three goals to expand the lead to 7-3 before the start of the third period.
Graham said that offense output took some of the wind out the Vikings’ sails.
“We were in it. It was 4-3 and then we allowed three goals in like 90 seconds and it takes your spirit away,‘ he said. “They kept coming in waves and had us on our heels. It is difficult to break that cycle with (Traverse City West’s) depth and skill.‘
Graham, however, said his team is improving and it is a long season so anything is possible.
Nathan Moore stooped 32 shots in net for Cadillac. The Vikings also were outshot 42-17.
Cadillac travels to Mount Pleasant Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.