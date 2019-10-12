CADILLAC — The immediate result is it's a loss.
The bigger question revolves around responding to adversity because they've still got achievable goals in front of them.
Cadillac struggled from the start and dropped a 42-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The loss drops the Vikings to 4-3 overall and puts a damper on the post-season outlook.
Cadillac goes to Ionia next week and needs to put this one behind them quickly.
"It's a matter of moving past this and getting ready for Ionia," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "We still have goals that we can achieve.
"This loss doesn't define us and it's something we can grow from."
The harder part to take is a number of the issues, especially early on, were self-inflicted.
Cadillac was called for a couple of costly penalties early that aided the Titans' opening drive. Following that score, West blocked a Cadillac punt a scored a couple of plays later to make it 14-0 before the fans who braved the miserable weather had a chance to adjust their ponchos or umbrellas.
It was 21-0 after the first quarter and the misery continued from there as West led 42-0 at halftime.
"It was definitely a learning experience for our kids in the fact that when you get dealt adversity, the response to it is going to set the tone for what comes after," Mallory said.
"We had a chance to respond to adversity and we didn't do it."
West held Cadillac to just 89 yards rushing in the contest. Aden Gurden led the way with 30 yards rushing on 13 carries while Collin Johnston had 29 yards and Noah Cochrane added 26.
Tipp Baker led the way defensively with eight tackles in limited playing time while Alec Barczewski had seven. Julian LaMonde added five tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.