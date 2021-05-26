CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference softball games to Traverse City West, 6-1 and 11-1, on Tuesday.
"The girls played well tonight in the first game," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "We gave up four runs in the seventh that gave them some cushion.
"We competed but the girls struggled at the plate. TC West is a good team and shared the conference title with Gaylord."
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in the opener, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Stella Balcom paced the Vikings with two hits while Brooklyn Hoffert had one.
Lundquist took the loss in game two, allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits and a walk while striking out six.
Lundquist, Balcom, Hoffert and Maddie Stange had a hit apiece.
Cadillac (16-12 overall, 3-7 BNC) is at Big Rapids on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Titans sweep Vikings
CADILLAC — Traverse City West beat Cadillac 9-0 twice in a pair of Big North baseball games.
Cole Jenema took the loss in the opener, allowing six earned runs on seven htis and four walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings of work. Miles Maury had the Vikings' lone hit.
Derek Satchell took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six. Jenema, Ethan Sharp and Collin Johnston had hits for Cadillac.
The Vikings (4-16-2) are at Big Rapids on Thursday.
