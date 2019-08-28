When you're not sure on making one team the favorite, two teams is better.
Maybe.
Then again, we're just sportswriters so what do we know?
For what it's worth, Traverse City West and Traverse City Central evenly split the votes in the annual incredibly unscientific Big North Conference football media poll.
The sportswriters from the Alpena News, Cadillac News, Gaylord Herald Times, Petoskey News Review and Traverse City Record-Eagle that cover the league's six schools voted the Trojans and Titans first with 32 points apiece. Each team also received three first-place votes.
The vote looked like this: 1. TC West, 32 points; 1. TC Central, 32 points; 3. Petoskey, 24 points; 4. Gaylord, 15 points; 5. Cadillac, 14 points; 6. Alpena, 9 points.
We'll find out who's right around the end of October. Until then, enjoy the prep football at northern Michigan's biggest schools.
A bit on each team follows.
TC Central
TC Central enters its fifth season under head coach Eric Schugars with the most question marks since Schugars’ first year. Nearly every recognizable name has departed from the roster. No Sherwins, Schwanneckes or Walkers to hang Central’s hat on. Trey Searles (WR) is a captain and most experienced weapon. Central will need big things from Ithaca transfer QB Peyton Smith.
TC West
The Titans are in search of their third straight Big North Conference crown in head coach Greg Vaughan’s second season. A revamped offense and the addition of Andy Soma at quarterback should give the Titans the offensive power to go hand-in-hand with their impressive defense.
Petoskey
The Northmen open the season with a lot of optimism in certain areas and a lot of large looming question marks in others.
Gavin Fralick takes over as head coach after Kerry VanOrman retired last year. Fralick has been part of VanOrman's staffs for the past 15 years and is the former defensive coordinator.
Third-year starter Gabe Whitmore returns at quarterback and he likes to call his own number quite a bit for option plays. Junior Jarrin Kelly joins the backfield and brings quite a bit of speed.
The Northmen's biggest question marks lie along the offensive and defensive lines after losing every starter from a year ago.
Gaylord
Filling holes is the key thing in Gaylord these days. The Blue Devils lost most of an offense that produced more than 3,300 yards total, including 2,874 on the ground.
Second-year coach Shawn Sargent has gone to a "speed-T" formation in the hopes of getting the ball in the remaining playmakers' hands.
The Blue Devils lost key players up front, too, and a couple of them have gone on to play college football.
Cadillac
Cadillac was competitive a year ago despite a very small senior class and serious depth issues. You could argue the Vikings were in every game except losses to Petoskey, TC West and TC Central.
The depth issues are still there as Cadillac canceled its JV season and brought those 18 sophomores up to the varsity. The freshman class is strong and so are the numbers behind it at this point, but time will tell how that plays out.
The biggest advantage of having more than 30 bodies at the varsity level is the number of two-way players should be reduced and that helps in the injury department, as well.
The cupboard isn’t bare as far as skill players go.
Senior quarterback/linebacker Tipp Baker leads the way after missing part of last season with a broken wrist. Seniors Isaac Heyd and Julian LaMonde lead the way out of the backfield in Cadillac’s run-heavy flexbone triple-option offense. Logan Wilde and Alec Barczewski are key on the outside, as well, in the blocking game and catching Baker's passes.
Baker and LaMonde lead the way defensively, as well.
The Vikings’ issues are along the offensive and defensive lines where graduation and some other attrition have hurt.
If Cadillac can stay relatively healthy and limited self-inflicted wounds, the Vikings should improve upon last season.
Alpena
Eric Mitchell gives the Wildcats yet another new head coach — their sixth in the last 10 years after Aaron Sims joined Monty Price's staff at Belding.
Alpena was competitive last season but struggled to finish game and had four losses by nine points or less. Gone is all-time leading rusher Logan Guthrie, as is the quarterback.
Defense is where the strength lies with quite a bit of experience in the line, linebackers and secondary.
