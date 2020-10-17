TRAVERSE CITY — Time to turn the focus back on themselves.
With any shot at a conference title gone, it's time to think about the post-season.
Cadillac struggled with its execution again and dropped a 45-27 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference football contest Friday at Thirlby Field.
The game finished around 11 p.m. after the teams sat through two second-half weather delays due to lightning.
The weather made a long night for the Vikings seem even longer.
"At times, we executed really well," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "We just weren't able to do it consistently over the course of four quarters."
And with just one regular-season game against Gaylord remaining, it's time to clean that up.
"We're certainly not playing clean football," Mallory said. "That's going to be the focus this week...just cleaning up our play in all three aspects of the game.
"The opponent is irrelevant if we don't fix what we need to fix."
TC West jumped out to a 19-0 lead but got on the board with nine minutes left in the second quarter before the Titans went into halftime with a 25-14 lead.
Cadillac got withing 25-20 early in the third quarter but could get no closer.
Aden Gurden paced the Vikings with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while Noah Cochrane had 39 yards on 11 carries. Carter Harsh also ran in a TD.
Chris Reinhold also had a 66-yard reception.
Collin Johnston led the way defensively with 11 tackles and an interception while Luke Enyeart had 10. Dan Gray had nine tackles while Harsh and Cochrane each had six.
