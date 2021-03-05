TRAVERSE CITY — They knew it was going to be a battle and, specifically, where it was going to be a battle.
After struggling to handle Traverse City West’s interior size the first time around, the Titans’ post presence made the difference in round two.
TC West handed Cadillac a 41-38 setback in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Thursday, the Vikings’ first league loss in more than two years.
Cadillac (7-1 overall, 6-1 BNC) is still in the driver’s seat atop the standings as West has two league losses. The Vikings have three Big North games remaining as they face Gaylord, TC Central and Alpena in the final two weeks of the regular season.
“It was a super physical game from the tip to the finish,‘ Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We knew what we were in for against their inside game and we gave up quite a few buckets there in the first half.
“Our girls played hard and I don’t discredit anything we did against them. They had a couple of late threes and that was kind of the difference. We had our chances, too, but just didn’t capitalize.‘
Cadillac led 12-10 after the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime. It was 30-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 10 points while Livi Meyer and Anna Whipple each had eight. Emma McTaggart added seven.
Damgard credited Whipple, McTaggart and Grace Tweedale’s work in the post in defending against West’s size, as well.
Cadillac hosts Ludington on Monday.
• JV: TC West won the JV game, 38-32. Layke Sims had 10 points for the Vikings.
• Freshman: TC West won the freshman game, 27-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.