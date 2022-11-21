BATTLE CREEK — The tears were very real.
Tears over a final loss.
And tears over being oh, so close.
Eventually, though, those tears turned to smiles and some laughter.
The sense of accomplishment will come, too.
Cadillac capped another strong season as MHSAA Division 2 state runner-up after a 31-29, 25-18, 25-17 loss to North Branch in the championship match Saturday evening at Kellogg Arena.
After five previous attempts to get to the final day, the Vikings did just that — and got a big trophy to show for it.
As pictures were taken in an emptying arena, the smiles became brighter and the laughter became louder for a team that had finally got to the last day — and last match — of the volleyball season.
“I just wanted to make it to Battle Creek this year,” Cadillac senior Macey McKeever said.
“To make it past the semifinals was awesome.
“It feels amazing. I’m just happy I got to do it with everyone on my team and to be able to make as far as we did. I love our coaches and our team.”
Fellow senior co-captain Joslyn Seeley is proud to continue Cadillac’s legacy of strong volleyball and can’t wait to see what the players behind her accomplish.
“I hope this just pushes them next season,” she said. “I don’t know that people expected this out of us and now that we’ve done it, I hope these girls can take that and run with it because I can totally see them here next year.”
For veteran coach Michelle Brines, it’s a satisfying piece of a 23-year coaching career in Cadillac to finally get to be one of the last teams standing.
As she accepted the state runner-up trophy, Brines gave her typical scream of joy — something a lot of coaches don’t do over the disappointment of losing in the state finals.
“I wanted to celebrate it and I know I made that face but you can’t be disappointed,” she said. “I am enjoying it right now.
“I am just a little bit emotional but it needs to be celebrated. I am just super proud of all these girls.”
Brines and her team knew they had a daunting task against North Branch.
The Broncos (53-7 overall) secured their fourth state title overall under longtime coach Jim Fish after finishing as state runner-up last season.
North Branch beat Cadillac in a quarterfinal match en route to that finish in 2021, as well.
“I told them there’s only two teams in the entire state that are playing one more match and it’s you guys and not just in our class … it was the last match of the high school season,” Brines said.
That’s really amazing. Embrace that because nobody expects you to win. Just have fun and enjoy each other. You’ve worked hard to be here.”
After a rocky start, the Vikings — who finish 34-11-4 overall — showed they weren’t going to be intimidated by North Branch.
Two kills by emerging junior standout Carissa Musta gave Cadillac a 10-9 lead in the first set before a combination of Bronco errors and Viking blocks put the underdogs up 16-9 and silenced the large North Branch contingent of fans.
Kills by Musta and Makenzie Johns stretched the lead to an improbable 19-9 but then momentum began to turn and, in volleyball, that can be scary.
Two straight North Branch kills made it 19-15 before a service error gave Cadillac a 20-15 lead. Musta eventually made it 21-18 with a kill and another Johns kill made it 22-19 but the Broncos kept coming.
A Seeley kill made it 24-19 but the Vikings could never get that set-winning point.
Four straight points tied it at 24-all before the teams began trading points.
Cadillac went up 26-25 on a Seeley kill and 28-27 on a Musta kill before North Branch turned the tables for a 29-28 lead.
A Musta kill tied it at 29-all before two straight kills by Aubree Deshetsky finished the set.
“They just started to hit the places we weren’t and then we just kind of got in our own heads,” McKeever said. “I don’t think we really ran out of gas … I just think we ran out of confidence eventually.”
Both teams spent a lot of emotion in that set and it eventually took its toll on Cadillac.
“I knew they would come back because they’re North Branch,” Brines said. “They’re well-coached and they’re never down and out.
“If we could have gotten one of those set points, who knows what would have happened but it obviously would have been a huge dogfight.”
While North Branch built a 12-7 lead in set two, Cadillac never quit fighting. The Vikings got back within 13-12 and a Reina McMahon kill made it 14-13 before Cadillac tied it at 18-18 on a Musta kill.
The Broncos scored the final seven points of the set, though, for a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
“I am just so proud of my team because I don’t know that people gave us much of chance at all,” Brines said. “We played really tough for about the first set and a half and then it seemed like they were asserting their will and we were running out of steam.”
Musta led Cadillac offensively with 16 kills, an assist and seven blocks while Seeley had six kills, an ace, a block and 12 digs. Cassie Jenema dished out 30 assists, 17 digs and four blocks while Johns had 12 kills, four digs and three blocks.
McKeever had an assist, nine digs and block while Brooke Ellens had 23 digs and two assists.
McMahon had two kills, two digs and a block; Karsyn Kastl an assist, an ace and a dig; Emmy Cox three digs; and Emma Johnson two digs.
For Seeley, McKeever, Kastl and Cox, it was their final match and their legacy of adding to the banners in the gym is set.
“Those girls have done so much for our program,” Brines said. “They’re great leaders and we’re going to miss them
